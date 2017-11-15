Perspective | All voices shape EWSD’s direction

By Reporter staff

By SUE MCCORMACK

Voices for Education volunteer



During the month of October, Voices for Education (a coalition of students, community members, educators and school board members) hosted a series of community conversations about the future of education in our district. Fifty Essex and Westford residents came together in small groups for an in depth conversation about the future of the Essex Westford School District.

These conversations built on the results of the #4Words4EWSD campaign which engaged hundreds of residents and educators to begin to identify what matters most when it comes to education. Participants in the conversations included students, parents, educators and school administrators. The conversations were led by trained adult/student facilitator teams, and each conversation group met four times, devoting eight hours to the process. This was a significant commitment and an important one, too.

The EWSD is poised to create a vision and a set of goals to guide the work of the new district. These documents will influence important decisions about staffing, budgets, facilities, curriculum and programs. The school and the superintendent have worked closely with Voices for Education to ensure that these guiding documents are informed by the voices of community members.

It has been a privilege to provide assistance to Voices For Education and the EWSD board as they embarked on this ambitious undertaking to ensure that students, educators and community members have a meaningful voice in decisions that impact one of our community’s most consequential investments. During a time when there is much talk about the lack of civility that pervades our current public discourse, it is heartening to know that in our community, it is possible for people to come together for thoughtful, civil and productive conversations about one of our community’s most valued public institutions.

I hope you will join us on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at Essex Jct. Recreation and Parks on Maple Street for a celebration of this effort. Voices for Education will be sharing key themes and ideas from the community conversations and will invite all participants on the 28th to help establish top priorities based on these themes.

The results of this work will be presented to the school board on December 5 and shared with school leaders in January. The EWSD will be working with this information over the winter with plans to share their new vision with the community next spring.