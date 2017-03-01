Perspective: Independent study concludes divestment is bad policy

By Rep. Bob Bancroft

In early 2016 the Senate and House both declined to move forward with proposals to mandate state pension funds to divest from fossil fuels. Since then, the Vermont Treasury has made a concerted effort to manage a balanced and transparent process analyzing arguments for and against divestment. The result of this process is a comprehensive study conducted by an independent consulting firm, selected and approved by pro-divestment advocates, that proves once and for all that fossil fuel divestment of any scope – whether all fossil fuels, coal, or just ExxonMobil – is a bad idea.

The study, carried out by Pension Consulting Alliance, confirms the findings of pervious economists and academics, like University of Chicago Professor Daniel Fischel, who have studied this issue. Specifically, PCA’s study found the increased costs and financial risks required to pursue divestment are a breach of fiduciary responsibility to the pensioners and make divestment a losing proposition. In addition, the PCA report concludes pulling Vermont’s investments out of fossil fuels, thermal coal or ExxonMobil would have no impact on climate change, greenhouse gas emissions or corporate policies.

To quote directly from the report: “The largest measurable explicit costs of divestment to VPIC would be ongoing increased management fees. Management fees would increase under each of these three divestment scenarios because VPIC commingled funds, where the bulk of VPIC’s fossil fuel were held, would have to be restructured into materially higher-cost SMA funds.”

This falls in line with previous calculations that divestment would cost the state pension fund $10 million per year in lost returns and $8.5 million in transaction costs that can never be recouped. By risking millions of dollars on an ineffective political statement, divestment would force pension fund managers to violate the definition of fiduciary responsibility established by the Department of Labor, the federal unit tasked with enforcing the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Again, according to the report, “divestment conflicts with VPIC governing policies: Given the financial and governance costs that come with fossil fuel divestment, in PCA’s opinion, divestment has not been shown to be in the best interests of VPIC pension beneficiaries, and conflicts with VPIC governance structure.”

Likewise, Vermont treasurer Beth Pearce has been saying for years that divestment is a “bad policy” that would undermine the prudent process put in place by ERISA and violate fiduciary responsibility. As I’ve said before, divestment violates pension fund manager’s principle promise to help retirees obtain financial security for all the reasons we know well and which are explained in the PCA report.

While the lost returns and high costs have been well established, the PCA report points out what is perhaps the most perplexing aspect of divestment—that it has no tangible impact on climate change and “little proven impact on fossil fuel corporate policies, or on government policies.” Rather than have the intended effect of combating climate change, the report states that divestment actually lowers the pension fund’s ability to leverage their shareholder influence.

These findings are welcome news for Vermonters. Last year six different groups of state employees and Vermont retirees – the Vermont Pension Investment Committee, Vermont Troopers’ Association, Vermont Retired Teachers Association, Vermont Retired State Employee Association, Vermont League of Cities and Towns and Vermont State Employees Association – submitted formal resolutions to the Vermont Senate calling on VPIC to maintain fiduciary responsibility in making investment decisions, rather than allow divestment to be legislated. The report confirms the position of these stakeholders that retirement accounts should be managed for the benefit of pensioners, not to make a political point.

After a full year of study and analysis, the report should be the final word on fossil fuel divestment in Vermont. I hope other states, as well as institutions and universities, across the country that are debating divestment review our findings. Fossil fuel divestment is an expensive and empty political gesture that will not help to combat climate change, and the policy debate is now over.

Rep. Robert Bancroft is a legislator from the Chittenden 8-3 district in the Vermont General Assembly, representing Essex and Westford.