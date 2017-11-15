Perspective | Community pitched in for church renovations

By Reporter staff

By ANN GRAY

The church building, completed in 1869 at a cost of $7,826.06, bore little resemblance to the current church. There was a long flight of outside stairs for entry into the sanctuary. These stairs ended where the fanlight window is now located, and entrance to the downstairs was from Church Street.

In December 1913, there was a Congregational vote to repair and rebuild the original church. The outside stairs were removed, a small hill in what is now the lawn was removed, the wood frame was bricked over, and the present entrance vestibule was built. At the same time a parish house was added to form the “L” in the rear of the church. The cost of remodeling the entrance and building the parish house was $18,000.

The church kitchen was completely rebuilt in the 1ate 1940s. The ladies of the church were mainly responsible for the kitchen design. However, the Rev. Earl Vincent drafted the plans and supervised the work – not normally part of a pastor’s job description.

In 1959, it was determined that additional space was needed and a single story addition on Church Street was designed. The cost for the addition and a complete renovation of the Parish House was approximately $90,000. This project was completed in 1961.

In addition to the church itself, First Church owns other property. In 1887, Bryon Steven’s house in the back of the Church was purchased for a parsonage; and in 1961, the Hildreth property (currently the thrift shop) was purchased in order to gain additional parking.

Upon completion of the one-story addition and purchase of the Hildreth property, First Church and the surroundings resemble the current church property. None of this growth would have been possible without the help of church members volunteering their time.

In the very beginning, a volunteer building committee oversaw the construction of the original church, and in the 1870s, the ladies of First Church managed the victualing (serving of food) at the Chittenden County Fair – no easy task as this fair was located in Burlington near the corner of North Street and North Avenue, requiring travel by horse or train and probably transporting of some of the food in the same manner. In 1873, they raised $366.23 toward a parsonage.

The men of First Church also did their fair share. In 1960, they held an every member canvass to raise funds for the one-story addition, accumulating $59,000 in pledges and cash before authorizing the architect to proceed with plans.

Volunteerism at First Church continues today. Approximately 200 members serve on the governing board of the church, on committees and for outreach projects such as the Food Pantry and Essex Eats Out, and will continue volunteering as First Church embarks on a capital campaign to raise funds for necessary infrastructure repairs and improvements. These will help ensure that First Church buildings and members can continue to serve the community for the next 150 years!