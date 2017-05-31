The perfect storm: Organization seeks conceptual storm drain mural designs

By Tom Marble

In an effort to raise public awareness about consequences of stormwater runoff, the Chittenden County Stream Team is looking to commission three storm drain murals in Essex Jct.

The art project aims to correct some misconceptions about storm drains.

“The majority of storm drains are not conveyed to treatment facilities, like is commonly thought, but to nearby streams and lakes,” said Holly Kreiner, a natural resources conservation specialist at the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District.

“By painting storm drains, we remind the community that these systems are connected to our waterways and get beautiful art adorning our streets in the process,” a press release from the organization said.

After the Stream Team successfully implemented a similar initiative in Burlington last year that resulted in four storm drain murals painted in the city, the organization decided this year to bring the project to Five Corners.

All three of the chosen drains are traditional square drains visible in the street and adjacent to sidewalks, Kreiner said. The first is located near the town office building in the business complex, the second on Lincoln Avenue near the former farmer’s market location and the third in front of Maplehurst Florist.

“We chose those locations because we felt they were safe, and traffic isn’t too bad,” Kreiner said. “We wanted to make sure the artists are safe while they’re painting.”

A selection committee comprised of four members including Kreiner, two Stream Team board members and a representative from a local art foundation will review all the concept submissions and choose three designs to be painted on storm drains.

Concepts will be evaluated on a five-point scale based on three criteria: how clearly they communicate the importance of keeping waterways clean, the catchiness of the environmental message and how easily the design can be painted in a within a five square-foot area around the drain, the press release stated.

Aside from the design checklist, artists must be available to paint their mural on July 12, and the artwork must contain the water awareness message “Drains to Champlain” or another unique phrase.

Selected artists are also responsible for their own paint, brushes and supplies needed to paint their mural. They will be required to coordinate with Stream Team staff in order to ensure they bring appropriate materials.

After their mural is complete, participants will receive a $250 stipend.

In addition to having three murals painted, the Stream Team will also collaborate with a group of middle-schoolers from the Camp Star summer program in Essex Jct. on the same day to spray paint stencils around catch water basins in a residential neighborhood off Maple Street.

“We’ll supply the spray paint,” Kreiner said. “We’ll try to get as many of [the students] as we can in the time we have with them.”

Anyone interested in submitting a concept design for consideration should mail it to 300 Interstate Corporate Center, Suite 200, Williston VT 05495 or send a .jpeg version to holly@winooskirnrcd.org. Concepts must be submitted no later than midnight on June 30.