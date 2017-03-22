By CONTRIBUTING WRITER

ESSEX JCT. – Patricia S. Colteryahn of Essex Jct. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, March 14, 2017 at 9:50 p.m. She passed peacefully at Starr Farm Nursing Center after a long decline from Alzheimer’s disease.

Born to the Rev. Perry L. and Marion H. Smith in Lewisburg, Penn. on Oct. 11, 1928, Pat graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from Bucknell University in 1949, and a master’s in library science from Drexel University.

In 1953, she married Walter P. Colteryahn of Pittsburgh, where they lived for the early years of their marriage. They eventually settled down in Springfield, Vt. where they spent the next 34 years and only moved up to Essex Jct. as Pat’s condition progressed to be closer to their son and family.

Patricia loved to read and loved music. She enjoyed the outdoors and going on walks. Pat and Walt were deeply involved with their church and sang in the choir. She gave of her artistic abilities to help where needed. She worked in the Springfield Town Library for 13 years (1980-1993), in addition to the many years of volunteering. She was a loving wife and mother to her two children. Her gentle nature and giving of herself to serve others reflected the love of Jesus through her.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Colteryahn; by her daughter, Ruth C. Matason, and husband, Tom; by her son, Philip, and wife, Meike; by her sister, Alice Smith; and by brother, Michael Smith, and wife Carlyn; by her grandchildren Carolyn, Sarah and Nathaniel Colteryahn and by many extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Memorial Church, 1033 Essex Rd. Williston on March 26 at 3 p.m. for those who would like to come to share, remember and celebrate her life.

If desired, donations to honor Pat’s memory can be given to Compassion International or the NETS Center in Williston.