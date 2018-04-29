COLCHESTER – Patricia “Pat” Greenwood, a longtime resident of Colchester, passed away on April 16, 2018. The daughter of Kenneth and Gertrude (Barrows) Lafayette, Pat grew up in Burlington, graduating from Burlington High School. Pat married William J. Greenwood on May 15, 1949; they were married for 61 years. William predeceased her on March 3, 2010. Pat worked for the Country Store in Winooski and later for Kmart.

Pat is survived by her loving family: her five sons Steve and his wife, Jackie; Greg, Brian and his wife, Debbie; Kevin, Bradley and his fiancé, Paula Lavery; by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a prayer service at 11 a.m. at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct. with burial to follow at Holy Family Cemetery in Essex Jct.

Our special thanks to Donna, Doris and Sarah and family friends Steve Latulippe and Dan Hill.