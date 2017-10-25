‘Pass the gavel’ policy debated

By Colin Flanders

Selectboard members sparred over an omission to their orderly conduct policy again last week in the latest demonstration of the recreation saga’s lingering impact.

The sentence in question, proposed by selectwoman Irene Wrenner, says a chairperson can pass the gavel if he or she feels unable to act impartially on a specific agenda item.

Wrenner’s proposal is a direct challenge to board chairman Max Levy’s conduct during the lead-up to the 2016 recreation vote, during which Wrenner said numerous residents accused Levy, who sat on the committee that ultimately championed the rec proposal, of an “egregious” and “repetitive” bias by refusing to call on certain members of the crowd.

“Our power should not be abused to shut people up in the audience just because we don’t want to hear what they’re saying,” Wrenner said. “To codify that is a good check and balance on the power.”

Levy, who was volunteering with the Red Cross in Texas during the first meeting on the topic, addressed Wrenner’s proposal earlier this month.

He questioned how any chairperson could have an opinion without exuding a “perceived” bias. The chair is obligated to say what he or she believes is in the community’s best interest, he said, even if that contradicts another selectboard member.

“If one person says that there’s a bias, does that require the gavel change hands?” he asked. “Or would two people or three people need to agree to that?”

Wrenner initially said the board should have the power to remove the gavel, an approach questioned by board members Andy Watts and Michael Plageman. She later pivoted to a softer approach that gives discretion to the chairperson.

Selectwoman Sue Cook said she supported the language because it documents what’s now an assumed integrity. The language further explains how the board is expected to conduct business, which is the policy’s point, she said.

Plageman feared codified language would create “utter chaos,” where worry over the gavel would dwarf time tending to town business. He believes the board can govern itself and said if there was a problem in the past, it should have been brought up then.

“I trust anybody that’s elected to be chair to step back if they don’t think they can be impartial,” Plageman said.

Last week’s meeting was the third time in 35 days the board discussed the question of bias. Assistant town manager Greg Duggan returned the policy to the Oct. 2 meeting without the language because he couldn’t figure out how to word it, but offered a change later that meeting.

In lieu of approving off-the-cuff language, however, members tasked Duggan to research whether Robert’s Rules of Order or the Vermont League of Cities and Towns address the subject.

Two weeks later, Duggan reported they do not. He said he’s hesitant to include the language for fear of creating a “slippery slope” that could stifle comment on the small board.

Wrenner and Cook pushed to table the policy once more so staff could consult VLCT. The board instead moved forward with a vote, passing the policy 3-2.

Wrenner and Cook dissented, while Levy, who didn’t speak on the topic during the third and final discussion, voted in favor. Members will again see the policy during its organizational meeting next April.

The bias discussion comes less than a year after the failed recreation vote and is further evidence of the debate’s lasting influence. Last year, the selectboard’s proclamation of Nov. 1, 2016 as “Extra Mile Day” failed to receive unanimous approval after Wrenner argued every day should earn that title. She added the rec debate showed her those who go the extra mile aren’t celebrated in town.

After Levy was nominated as chairman again earlier this year, Wrenner protested his conduct and said she wouldn’t vote for him. Cook then nominated Wrenner to assume the board’s helm. Levy’s nomination warranted first vote, and he regained the gavel by a 3-2 margin.

In an anonymous survey question posed to both the trustees and selectboard last month, one official named a “repeat of the recreation mess” as one of the most important issues facing the communities.

And a discussion point titled “Lessons learned from the recreation district vote” appeared on the agenda for a joint meeting last month. The boards agreed to table it until a later date.

Wrenner, whose name was attached to the item, said she asked for the discussion after the vote last December. She wasn’t sure why it appeared on the agenda now, however.

“At this point, I feel it’s a moot discussion,” she said.