Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic short hair – black/white

Age: ~ 11 years old

Reason Here: My owner could no longer care for me

Arrival Date: 03/05/2018

Rosie is 11 years young and not only is she full of life, but she’s one of the best darn cuddlers in all of New England! Her favorite activities are sleeping, eating, and cuddling you. Hard. She would like to come to your house and casually doze off on your chest while watching TV. What’s not to love about this cat?! To us, she is the perfect snuggle buddy! Rosie has hyperthyroidism. What’s that, you ask? It is a fairly common glandular disorder seen in cats over 8 years old. It means that Rosie’s thyroid glands overproduce hormones. She is on a very affordable daily medication for this disorder, takes her medication like a champ and otherwise lives a pretty normal cat life! Rosie is all cuddles and love, cuddles and love. She’s been at HSCC since March and we really hope she doesn’t see another winter here, won’t you come in and meet this gentle soul?! She’ll just take a nap until you get here.

My thoughts on Cats & Dogs: I have lived with a dog and another cat in my previous home and did well

For more information on Rosie and other felines up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.