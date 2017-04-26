Older Americans Month celebrates our seniors

By Lou Ann Pioli

May is fast approaching, and for our seniors that means celebrating Older Americans Month. Begun in 1963 following a meeting between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens, May was designated as “Senior Citizens Month,” the predecessor of “Older Americans Month.” Every U.S. president since then has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May asking that the entire nation, in some way, pay tribute to older people to celebrate the contributions they have made, and continue to make, to the nation and their communities.

To this end, Older Americans Month is celebrated across the country through ceremonies, events, fairs and other like activities.

This year’s Older Americans Month theme is “Age Out Loud” – so empowering! Seniors are challenged to strive for wellness, know their rights, stay engaged and explore new things. The Essex senior community is fortunate to have wonderful support from our village and town for our own Essex Area Senior Center, and we are ready to embrace the challenges set forth in this year’s theme with many special events and bargains during the month of May.

Strive for wellness: All active older community members are invited to take part in a free pilot class of either Jazzercise Strength 45 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. or Jazzercise Lite from 11-noon on Tuesday, May 9 at the senior center. Movement and music will get your heart happily pumping and your muscles exercising on your way to a healthier you, and it’s so much fun! If you decide to continue, you can purchase a 10-class punch pass, $30 for members or $35 for non-members.

Looking for something a little slower but great for focus and balance? Come try a seated yoga class, led by our own Sandi McGowan, on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. Your first class is free, then it’s $1/class for non-members and free for members. If you have experience with Tai Chi, you are welcomed to join our free classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the center from 1-2 p.m. These classes are taught by Billie Hall and sponsored by Age Well. Let’s not forget Wii bowling on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. Be prepared for a lot of laughter and cheering!

Know your rights: The center often has speakers to address senior issues, and this month we are working on having someone specializing in elder law to provide some insight to our older community members. More details can be found in our May newsletter at www.essexvtseniors.org.

Stay engaged: Socialization, remaining active, sharing meals and participating in activities, trips, programs and events have all been shown to have health benefits, especially as we age. The center is very active and attempts to offer something for everyone. Folks 50 years of age and older are encouraged to visit and get involved. Your first visit is always free, and you can continue to come as a guest for $1/visit, or purchase an annual membership for $12. Please visit our website and check out the monthly calendar to see if anything piques your interest. In honor of Older Americans Month, we invite the senior community to join us at Maple Street Park on Wednesday, May 31 for a potluck lunch from noon-2 p.m. Sergio and the Mansfield Rat Pack will provide entertainment. Admission is a dish to share. Please RSVP to Lou Ann at 876-5087.

Explore new things: There is always something new going on at EASC! Come by and try something you’ve never done before. Meet new people. Serve on a committee. See new places on one of our trips. Play a new game. These things can refresh and re-energize you!

To all of our older Americans, thank you for your wisdom, memories, experience, laughter, service, advice and lives! You enrich us every day!

Essex Area Senior Center is located at 2 Lincoln St., the white annex to the village municipal offices. Please call 876-5087, or email Lou Ann at lpioli@essex.org for more information.