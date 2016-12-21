Officials recommend schools provide condoms

By Colin Flanders

Vermont’s top health and education leaders are recommending districts around the state adopt condom distribution programs to address growing rates of sexually transmitted diseases, according to a memo released last month.

Penned by secretary of education Rebecca Holcombe and health commissioner Harry Chen, the recommendations cite statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show people ages 15 to 24 account for nearly two-thirds of chlamydia and half of all gonorrhea diagnoses in the U.S.

Cases of those sexually-transmitted diseases and syphilis all reached their highest number ever in 2015, the CDC says. Those trends are present in Vermont, where over 80 percent of chlamydia cases diagnosed over the last 15 years represent that demographic.

“The data is startling,” said Tom Alosi, who serves on the state’s health and learning team.

Locally, schools are just starting to review the recommendations.

Colchester doesn’t have a condom distribution program, but administrators plan to “start a conversation,” communications specialist Meghan Baule said, though she wasn’t sure about a timeline. She added the district wouldn’t draft a plan without first consulting both the school board and the community.

In Milton, an independent committee is preparing a recommended wellness policy for the school board’s consideration, superintendent Ann Bradshaw said. She expects the committee will take into account the AOE’s advice.

It’s unclear if the policy will reference condoms, Bradshaw said, adding the final decision will be up to the board.

“I will be interested to see what the committee comes up with and then make a judgment,” she said.

Essex High School principal Rob Reardon said the school has no program in place. He called condom distribution programs a “great suggestion,” but noted there’s no such thing as free.

“If we were to bill Dr. Chen for 5,000 for condoms, I’m not sure we’re going to get a check back,” he said. “So therefore, should the taxpayers of Essex be expected to pay?”

Reardon said the district has no plans to implement any such program, yet noted the memo is still new.

Holcombe and Chen’s recommendation also calls for comprehensive sexual education curriculum, which all three schools already use.

At EHS, this includes an abstinence-based approach that asserts the longer students wait to engage in sexual activity, the safer they are.

Health teacher Leo LaBonte said the program neither tells students they’re wrong for having sex, nor does it suggest a specific time to start. Rather, it provides information to help kids make healthy decisions, he said.

One-third of Vermont youth reported sexual activity in the past three months, according to the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which surveyed 40,000 students in grades K-12. Among those sexually active, only 58 percent reported using a condom.

The data suggests students are engaging in sexual activity at increasingly younger ages, LaBonte said. That’s why he’s in favor of starting sexual education before high school.

He believes middle school students access birth control and contraceptives less often because they’re more likely to be embarrassed. They could still be having sex, and without the necessary precautions, he said.

Though he’s not opposed to distributing condoms in schools, LaBonte said any such program would likely come through the nurse’s office. In his 20 years in education, he’s heard parents express conflicting opinions on the issue.

LaBonte said he views the discussion through an old adage: If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. By teaching students where to find contraceptives, LaBonte believes educators can address the problem without providing them on campus.

He’s just one of many health teachers around the state tasked with the unique challenge of adapting their curriculum to keep pace with societal change.

Similarly, rising obesity and diabetes rates mean instead of just covering the six nutrient groups, EHS students now learn about food marketing, smart shopping and the difference between organic and non-organic food.

Sexual education is no different, LaBonte said. To illustrate, he referenced EHS’ consent training.

LaBonte used to walk students through consent laws, but he created a more comprehensive lesson plan after seeing “scary” numbers in the YRBS, he said. In 2015 alone, 7 percent of the 40,000 students reported being forced to have sexual intercourse.

Of CCSU’s 460 female students who took the survey, about 40 reported such instances.

Now, students learn consent is an ongoing conversation, one that can be opted out of at any time, LaBonte said.