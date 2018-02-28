Milton police were part of a three-agency investigation last month that ended in three arrests for a string of residential burglaries in January.

Local officers aided Vermont State Police in arresting Samuel Blatt, 26, of Milton and Ryan Chamberlain, 25, of Essex on February 13. Milton police subsequently arrested a third suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas Coons, for possessing property stolen from a Milton victim, Milton Detective Frank Scalise said.

Blatt pleaded not guilty to four counts of burglary – two from Milton PD and one each from Essex and Jericho – in court last week.

Though police cited Chamberlain for two counts of accessory to a felony, the state charged him with burglarizing an occupied dwelling, Scalise said. He pleaded not guilty in court. Coons has not yet been arraigned, police said.

Affidavits filed in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division show Milton police began their investigation on January 22, after a resident on Joy Road – a short, residential street off Murray Avenue – reported her home was broken into. Several items were missing, including U.S. Mint coin sets, cash and a safe, documents say.

Nearly three hours later, police responded to a burglary on Red Clover Way in which two piggy banks and a red-and-black backpack were stolen. The next day, a neighbor reported seeing a silver Chevrolet Cavalier on his street. The neighbor approached the occupants, two white men, who said they had pulled over to change their windshield wiper blades, the affidavit says.

On January 24, Scalise spoke with a resident of Milton Falls Court, whose home surveillance system captured footage of the same vehicle. Essex police Detective Chris May told Scalise that Chamberlain, known to engage in criminal activity, drives a Chevrolet Cavalier, documents say.

Later that day, Colchester police investigated a burglary on Sunderland Woods Road. Winooski Officer Chris Mattot had just cleared that scene when he saw the Cavalier run a red light on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester.

Mattot effected a traffic stop and was soon joined by Scalise, who asked Chamberlain why his vehicle was shown on the surveillance footage in Milton. Chamberlain responded he’d been looking for work and had turned around in a driveway, the affidavit says.

Vermont State Police later found the Cavalier’s tire tread matched one found at a burglary in Jericho. A search of Chamberlain’s vehicle turned up a digital camera with photos of the Jericho victim’s family and home, court documents say.

Milton officers also consulted surveillance footage of the Milton Hannaford Coinstar machine, which depicted a man wearing a red-and-black backpack, like the one stolen from Red Clover Way.

Winooski police informed Scalise that Coons had turned in stolen goods for cash at a residence in Winooski and that Samuel Blatt had been seen there, a supplemental affidavit says.

Scalise learned on February 5 that South Burlington police had detained Blatt, who was wanted on 12 arrest warrants dating back to 2011. Scalise noticed Blatt was wearing the same clothing as the man using the Coinstar machine. Blatt was also wearing Nike shoes whose prints matched those found at multiple burglary scenes, including those in Milton, the affidavit says.

If convicted, each charge of burglary carries a maximum 15-year sentence, $1,000 fine or both.