ESSEX JCT. – Winsome Earlene Wallace, 91, passed away, peacefully on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Essex Junction, surrounded by her two beloved daughters, Brenda Dawson and Donarae Dawson.

Winsome was born March 6, 1927 in Newport, the daughter of the late Earl and Elsie (Unwin) Wallace. She lived her early life in Newport, spending time on the Bluffs. She raised her family in North Pomfret and later Randolph. She spent her later years in Burlington and Essex Jct.

Winsome graduated from Fisher Business School in Boston in 1947 and worked most of her life for the federal government including the .S. Immigration, IRS, Department of Agriculture, VA Hospital, Fish and Wildlife and Farmers Home Administration. She married Bruce A. Dawson in 1953.

Winsome found the most joy in life spending time with her family and friends. She adored her daughters, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Her hobbies centered on music, singing, dancing, playing the violin and piano. She was an avid reader and enjoyed history and politics. She loved playing cards at family gatherings, making fudge and sugar on snow with her grandchildren. She enjoyed biking and swimming and loved lakes, oceans, flowers, birds and babies.

She had an ability to remain happy regardless of whatever the circumstances. She had an independent and resilient nature and was extremely spiritual and had a huge capacity to love and forgive others. There were periods of her life that were challenging including an illness in 1962, while pregnant and with a 2-year-old at home, whereby she experienced near death. She experienced the warmth, the light and unconditional love and confidently stated, “I know death and it is nothing to fear.”

Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Dawson of Essex Jct. and Donarae Dawson of Warren; and grandchildren Brooke Haslam Calhoun and husband, Matt, of Montpelier; Trevor Cook and partner, Elizabeth Comitz, from Warren; Sean Cook and partner, Courtney Madore, of Warren; Elizabeth (Elsa) Crocket currently residing in Madrid, Spain; and great-granddaughter Louisa Paige Calhoun of Montpelier.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephews including Winsome Rae Hamilton of Derby Line, Tommy and Nini of Hopkinton, N.H., Karen Allen, Toms River, N.J., Barry and Anita (Fournier) Allen of Newport, Bob Wallace of Carmel, Calif., Stacey Wallace Anders, Ohio, Nancy Wallace of Marion, Mass., and several great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her older siblings Bernard Wallace, Wilma (Wallace) Allen and nephew Michael Allen.

The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Bayada Home Health for their compassionate care throughout the past 7 months.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Essex Jct., Pastor Mark Mendes officiating. There are not calling hours. Contributions in her memory may be made to the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, Capital Campaign. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.