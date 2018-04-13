Walter Senn

Essex Jct. – Our amazing father Walter E. Senn passed from this life on Sunday, April 8 with family and friends seeing him on his journey. Walter lived a storybook life of 92-plus years. At 81, he got his first kayak and found every opportunity to use it. He kayaked with many people and truly loved to go; even into his late 80s, his youthful vigor astounded people that paddled with him. He found a second love with Arlene Yankowski in his early 80s. Together they explored many of the back roads of Vermont until her passing. He had a great fondness for Arlene’s children that continues even today.

Dad had many passions in life: kayaking, hiking, hunting, poetry, Scrabble, beekeeping, singing, jokes, going to Holland Pond and of course all his family and the two newest loves of his life, his great-granddaughters. He was especially fond of sugaring and always had to know the latest number of gallons made. He remained young and able to do activities almost until his passing, recently tapping trees in the yard with his HomeShare friend, Therese. Though their time was short as housemates, she greatly enriched his life and helped turn back the hands of time.

He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy White. Unbelievably his older sister, Marion Lajoie, joined him at the Respite House in their final chapter. He is survived by his daughter Linda Cox and husband, Bill, and their children Bryan, Nick, Kate, Joshua and Griffin; by his daughter Laurie and husband, Dick Wilcox, and their children Christopher and Benjamin and wife, Marie Michelle; by two great-granddaughters Bailey and Madelyn; by his son, Eric, and his wife, Susan (Canty), of Essex and their children Erika and Alex; by his youngest daughter Jennifer and husband, Gary Villeneuve, of Jericho and their children Derek, Kyle and Andrew; and by many additional nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Thanks to his special HomeShare guests Sherwood, Maki, Val and Therese.

Special thanks to all the friends and family support over the past month. The wonderful caring support of Dr. Rippa and staff, VNA and Palliative care team at UVM Medical Center, exemplary care from the staff at the Vermont Respite House who provided comfort, dignity, guidance and understanding for us all. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Walter’s name to Respite House or VNA.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. A funeral service will held on Saturday, April 14 at 10 a.m. in the Jericho Center Congregational Church with the Rev. David Coons officiating.

