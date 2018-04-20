Sr. Yvonne Martell, DHS

January 3, 1923 – April 5, 2018

Sr. Yvonne Martell, 95, a member of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit, died on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham, Conn., where she had been in residence since June 2016.

She was born Yvonne Martell on Jan. 3, 1923 in Swanton, the daughter of Adelard and Yvonne (l’Espérance) Martell. Sr. Yvonne entered religious life at Holy Spirit Provincial House in Putnam in 1943 and made her religious profession in 1947. She was then known as Sr. Jean Marie.

She taught on the elementary level in various schools staffed by Daughters of the Holy Spirit in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York from 1947-1961. In 1962 she served as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph Villa in Putnam and took an LPN course at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford in 1963. Following this she served as a nurse in Putnam and Bridgeport, Conn. and Providence, R.I. as well as Swanton, Burlington and St. Albans. In 1992, she was assigned to her hometown of Swanton, where she was a pastoral assistant at the Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. In 2001 Sister Yvonne continued her pastoral work at Holy Family & St. Lawrence Parish in Essex Junction. She retired to the Holy Spirit Provincial House in Putnam in 2010 and spent her final days at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham, Conn.

She is survived by her sisters in community, the Consecrated Seculars and the DHS Associates as well as several nieces and nephews.

There was a memorial mass for Sr. Yvonne on, April 17, at Holy Family Church, Essex Junction, followed by a reception in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the DHS Retirement Fund, Holy Spirit Provincial House, 72 Church St, Putnam, CT 06260.