MIDDLEBURY -– Richard Marvin Murphy “Load,” 65, passed away Sept. 23, 2018 from lung cancer. Born Sept. 13, 1953 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Rick was the second child to Marvin and Ethel Murphy. Rick and his siblings Ray, Kathy and Kevin spent their formative years in Essex Jct.

Rick’s life’s work was providing for his family. As a pack leader for Underhill/Jericho Pack 620, he helped his sons create unmatched pinewood derby cars that ranged from birthday cakes to rocket ships. He lent his deep, strong, sarcastic voice as the Harvest Market announcer. He had a tremendous gift for working with technology and passed on his passion for computers, Star Trek, Pink Floyd, the stars and bad jokes to his four sons.

Stubborn to his core, Rick chose to snub cancer and keep on living the best he could. He turned a grim diagnosis into six wonderful years that he spent continuing to be a gruff, goofy and beloved husband and father. In his final days, he was surrounded by loved ones.

Rick is survived by the love of his life, Constance Murphy; his four boys and their wives David and Kristin, Daniel and Vannessa, Ethan and Kathy and James and Emily; his seven grandchildren Alex, Elizabeth, Emma, Owen, Meredith, Gideon and Jackson; his sister, Kathy; his brother, Kevin; and his many cherished nieces and nephews.

Any gifts or donations in his honor should please be directed to the kind and generous folks at the VNA Hospice Program at 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446. A time for visitation and gathering is planned for Friday, Sept. 28, 5 – 8 p.m. at the Jericho Community Center, which Rick wouldn’t be attending if we weren’t making him.

The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.