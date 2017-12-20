Obituary: Paul Lareau

By Reporter staff

ESSEX – Paul Eugene Lareau, 81 passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at his home. He was born in Burlington on June 21, 1936 son of the late Delphis and Eva (Caisse) Lareau.

Paul was a Burlington High School graduate, attending Burlington Trade School. He worked for several garages in the area as a car mechanic. He became owner operator of Kennedy Drive Shell in 1967, which later became Kennedy Drive Mobil in South Burlington. He was here for almost 37 years repairing vehicles and selling gas. He was selling 2 million gallons of gas a year. In his younger years he owned a Harley Davidson and raced in Laconia, N.H. for a local motorcycle dealer.

He was an avid golfer, played in a league for several years and was very proud of his hole-in-one. At age 18, he joined the Vermont Air National Guard and served for 16 years. While there, he worked on fire trucks and the snow plows that keep the runways clean. He left the Guard to become a business owner.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rowena (Jones) Lareau, of Essex; two sons David Lareau and wife, Rachel, of Alabama and Dan Lareau and Aja Tracy of Essex; two daughters Lisa Russin and husband, Wayne, of Underhill and Linda Lareau and Don Christian of Massachusetts; two brothers Raymond Lareau of Burlington and Bernard Lareau and wife, Rosalie, of Maine; seven grandchildren Larissa Russin and Wyatt Traverse of Huntington, Nicole Burritt of Massachusetts, Nicholas Lareau of Alabama, Ashley Burritt of Massachusetts, Christopher Lareau of Alabama, Cyrus “Davis” and Kaliska Shaff both of Alabama; two brothers-in-law Lewis Jones of Eden and Floyd Jones of Derby; his sister-in-law Donna Meserve and husband, Donald, of Berlin; several nieces, nephews and his faithful companion, Maxie.

Paul was also predeceased by his brothers Robert and James, his sister Gloria Marshia and an infant sister.

Services were held for Paul on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at St. Pius X. Inurnment will be in the spring at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.