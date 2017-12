Addison Sen. Christopher Bray has drafted legislation to charge all Vermont property owners a $1 monthly per parcel fee, which would raise about $4.5 million per year, a draft of the bill says. ... See MoreSee Less County officials keep tabs on water quality bill - The Essex Reporter essexreporter.com Chittenden County officials worry proactive communities will be charged twice to fund Vermont water quality projects.

Tan and Shannon Tran say their first year has featured tremendous community support from both new clients and longtime customers of Steve Saunders, the Essex jeweler who owned the storefront until his death last year. Tran family reflects on first year in business "When a client comes in and I'm able to express my skill — 'I made this one, and this is how I made it' — to me, it's surreal," Tran said.

Do you and your family have unusual holiday or winter traditions? Have you recently moved here from another state or country and brought unique traditions with you? If you have an annual snowball fight, a differently themed Christmas tree in every room, a fruitcake that has been regifted since 1987 or an impromptu pageant in the living room, then we want to hear from you! From the heartfelt to the offbeat, The Essex Reporter will be sharing stories that represent the diversity of celebrations this time of year. Please send photos and descriptions of your merrymaking to ben@essexreporter.com under the subject "Holiday Traditions" by Friday, Dec. 15.

Executive editor Courtney Lamdin discusses The Reporter's upcoming move to Milton in an editorial this week. Editorial | The Essex Reporter is moving to Milton On December 14, the Essex Reporter will move to 69 Main St. in Milton, the home of our sister paper, the Milton Independent.