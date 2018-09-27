Albert Frederick Puttlitz, loving husband, father, grandfather and accomplished engineer, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sept. 7, 2018, at the age of 82.

Al, as he was known to his friends and family, was born in New York on Aug. 1, 1936, to Adalbert and Elizabeth (Barthel) Puttlitz. He graduated from high school in 1954 and pursued his passion for engineering. Al received an A.S. in engineering technology from SUNY Canton-N.Y. and a B.S. in mechanical engineering from RIT, where he graduated first in his class. In 1956, he began working for IBM in New York, but he continued his education. After briefly studying at the University of Illinois, Al attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., where he received his M.S., and eventually was awarded his Ph. D.

While Al was studying, he met the love of his life, Marie, and in 1962 they were married. In 1968, they moved to Vermont when Al was hired by IBM in Essex Jct. He became an active member of the engineering society, IEEE, and won many awards at both IBM and IEEE. Al said some of his happiest days were solving problems at IBM and volunteering with IEEE. After 36 years at IBM, Al retired and became a realtor for O’Brien Realty. He also enjoyed volunteering for Ronald McDonald House and being an usher at St. Pius X Church.

Al and Marie enjoyed traveling the world and did so extensively, whether driving, flying or cruising. Together, they toured the country and visited six of the seven continents. Their daughter accompanied them on many of these trips. Al especially liked Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii and Fiji, but his favorite place to visit was Alaska because of his passion for fishing. Al’s other favorite pastimes were spending time on Lake Champlain with his family on their boat and fishing in Vermont, Maine and off the coast of New Hampshire with his son. In recent years, he enjoyed spending winters with Marie in Nokomis, Fla., where he often went deep-sea fishing.

Al would do anything for anybody and was generous to a fault! He took every opportunity to celebrate and spend time with friends and family. He recognized the importance of education and instilled these values in his children and grandchildren. His grandsons were the joy of his later years.

Al is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie; his son, Erik, (Jaycie) and grandsons Domenick and Julien; daughter, Nicole (William); brother Karl (Dianne); brother-in-law Ron (Helen); sister-in-law Barbara; and many nieces, nephews and a step-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his brothers Fred and Donald.

Visiting hours will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, at Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home. A funeral mass and burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Holy Cross Church. A luncheon will follow the burial. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.