It is with devastated hearts that we announce the tragic loss of our beloved son, Adam Christopher Holland Roy. He lost his battle with PTSD on Monday, August 27, 2018. Adam was born to Will and Daneen (Holland) Roy on Wednesday, July 1, 1987, at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont in Burlington.

In addition to his parents, Adam leaves behind so many people who loved him with every single fiber of their being. His siblings, Asa (and wife Hannah), Tessa, and Randi Roy. His children, Calli and Colton Roy. His ex-wife, Vanessa (Whitehouse) Roy, and her parents, Tammy and Jeffrey Vose. His grandfather and WWII Veteran, Henry Joseph Roy II. His ever-faithful dog, Mary. He leaves behind aunts Kenna (Doug) Henion and Gail Morris, uncles Tom (Tracey) Roy, Mike (Mami) Roy, and Scott (Page) Holland along with cousins he loved immeasurably. Best friends Zak Hill, Danny Begins, Kevin Hartford, Wellsie, Mike Boyden, Craig Lang, Mike Lang, and Baktash Haidari, as well as his dear friend and love, Caitlin Hurley did their very best to look out for him as he did for them. Adam leaves behind many, many battle buddies

We ask any battle buddies who might be contemplating the same, to reach out and get help. There are so many organizations/people that will make it a personal mission to get you through your dark days and back to a good life. The aftermath of your death will cause indescribable agony to those who love you. We need you here. Please. If not for you, then for them. Get help.

We leave Adam in the loving arms of family who preceded him in death: grandmothers Star (Clarke) Roy, Dorothy Ann Holland, and Avonelle (Alsdorf) Holland; grandfather and Vietnam Veteran Gerald Richard Holland; father-in-law and Gulf War Veteran, Timothy Whitehouse; uncles David Randall Morris and Darby John Holland; “adopted” aunt Renee (Lavigne) Forester; and his tiny baby boy, Christopher Roy.

Among the things we will miss most about Adam are his handsome face, the coy smile he would share in a flash, his incredible sense of humor that was the source of so, so much laughter, and the fierce protection he gave to his children, family, friends, brothers and sisters-in-arms, and his beloved Country, the United States of America.

Adam’s remembrance service will be held on Sunday, September 2, at The Catalyst Church, 100 Raceway Road, Jericho, VT 05465 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite memory of Adam to share with family and friends or donate to an organization that assists our precious Veterans. We invite you to share your memories of Adam by visiting www.awrfh.com.