The Northeast Sports Network is pleased to announce it will video stream the entire 2018 Essex High School football schedule, allowing Hornets fans to follow the team home and away live on the internet.

All eight of EHS’s regular-season games will be available live at no cost to viewers on www.NSNSports.net, starting with the season opener at Burlington/South Burlington on August 31. NSN’s coverage will continue into the early rounds of the Division I state playoffs if Essex qualifies.

“It’s really exciting,” longtime sportscaster George Commo said of the Hornets’ upcoming season. “Essex has built a great tradition of football through the years. Drew Gordon got to experience it as a player and now is getting to experience it as a coach.”

The Essex football games are part of a busy fall of Chittenden County high school sports onNSNSports.net. The schedule also includes all football games for Champlain Valley Union High School as well as selected games for other schools around northwestern Vermont.

Essex Football on NSN Sports

(Schedule subject to change due to weather and other factors)

Aug. 31, Essex at BHS/SBHS, 6:50 p.m.

Sep. 7, St. Johnsbury at Essex, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 14, CVU at Essex, 6:50 p.m.

Sep. 21, Mt. Mansfield at Essex, 6:50 p.m.

Sep. 29, Essex at Rice, 12:50 p.m.

Oct. 5, Essex at Colchester, 6:50 p.m.

Oct. 12, Essex at Rutland, 6:50 p.m.

Oct. 19, Hartford at Essex, 6:50 p.m.