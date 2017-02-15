Nordic takes first and second

By Reporter staff

The Essex boys and girls Nordic skiing teams placed first and second, respectively, at last week’s meet at Dickinson Farm in St. Albans.

The Hornet boys led the pack with an overall score of 16, followed by BFA-St. Albans with 39 and Burlington High School with 46.

The Hornets placed a trio in the top five: Charles Martell (second), Jake Wagner (third) and Neil Hutcheon (fourth). Following close behind was Jamie Shearer in seventh, Keegan Yao in 14th, Noah Beckage in 25th and Sam Schultz in 27th.

Meanwhile, the girls just missed first place, tying with Burlington for points at 29 but placing second on a tiebreaker.

The girls were led by Annemarie Martell in second place, followed by Emma Farrington (fourth), Elizabeth Martell (sixth), Emma Chadwick (17th), Kristyn Van Allen (18th), Emma Pearson (21st), Abby Monahan (22nd) and Emma Brott (25th).

The Hornets now have two weeks of rest before hitting Rickert Nordic Center in Ripton for the Vermont state championships.

Three days later, they will travel to Craftsbury for the second day of championship events. Race times will be announced at a later date.