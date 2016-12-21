Nordic Soccer receives award for Nordic Cup

By Colin Flanders

The Nordic Soccer Club has received a “local champion award” from the Vermont Convention Bureau in recognition of its annual Nordic Cup, held over Father’s Day weekend.

The award recognizes local organizations that contribute to the Vermont economy. Last year, 220 teams participated in the tournament, drawing teams from all over New England as well as New York and Canada.

“You go to any hotel in Chittenden County, and they’re pretty much full,” director of coaching Jim Goudie said.

After establishing a partnership with the Vermont Convention Bureau, the program learned just how impactful the weekend is. Over the tournament’s two-day span, the cup brings in over $3 million to Vermont, Goudie said.

“We knew we it was a big impact for us, but we didn’t realize it was as big impact for the local business. It’s pretty amazing,” Goudie said.

The Nordic Soccer Club began in 1986 and has grown to 25 boys and girls teams.

Based out of Essex Jct., it operates three six-week indoor soccer sessions at the Champlain Valley Exposition as well as a slew of tournaments, including the highly competitive Nordic Cup.

Nordic’s impact extends to include the Tree Farm Recreational Facility, which the club’s co-founder, Trevor Squirrell, was integral in bringing to Essex. Now, all teams call the facility home, practicing there from May to November.

Goudie wished to thank parents of the program’s 360 players, who volunteer up to four hours over the weekend. Next year’s event will be the 20th annual Nordic Cup.