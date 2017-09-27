Fly-fishing nonprofit in the works

By Sam Heller

Mike Abbott looked a little out of place outside the hip coffee shop beneath his second-story apartment in Burlington’s Old North End. Earnest and intense, he lacked the self-reflexive cool affected by the laptop-toting patrons inside. It was a scorcher, and afternoon traffic lurched noisily down North Ave, but Abbott was miles away.

“It’s 65 degrees. It’s quiet. The sun’s just coming up on the water,” he said wistfully, gazing at a scene only he could see. “Birds are chirping, the hatch is happening, you’re just immersed.”

“You see fish jumping, you’re excited to be there. Oh yeah,” he said, snapping his gaze back into focus. “Today is gonna be epic.”

That’s how Abbott, a 24-year-old grad student from Essex, describes a perfect day on the water. He’s spent the past year working as a paraeducator at Essex High School and is currently on educational leave there while pursuing his master’s in education at St. Michael’s College in Colchester. But fly-fishing is his full-time passion.

“Anyone can go bass fishing, but to see a trout for the first time, it’s way more rewarding than bait fishing or spincasting, just because you have to have everything perfect,” he said. “The cast has to be perfect, the drift has to be perfect.”

The company has to be perfect, too, but good fishing buddies are hard to come by. Last winter, Abbott’s longtime fishing companion, Ryan McLaren, took a devastating spill while skiing at Mad River Glen. He fractured his spine, paralyzing him from the knees down and restricting him to a wheelchair.

Abbott went fishing around 180 times this season. But without McLaren, fishing wasn’t the same, so Abbott started thinking how he could get his friend back on the water.

There weren’t many options: Only a handful of adaptive fly fishing programs exist in the country, Abbott said, and the only such program in Vermont caters exclusively to veterans.

Abbott realized he would have to cast a wider net. He began working to establish his own nonprofit organization, TastyWaterAdventures, with the long-term goal to provide free adaptive fly-fishing trips to any client with a disability.

Without a parent organization, Abbott has to obtain his own liability insurance, trade name and recognition.

As a 24-year-old with no startup capital except his own savings and, by his admission, no experience running a nonprofit, the deck seems stacked against him.

When he and McLaren met, Abbott didn’t have any fly fishing experience either. They’d go out for hours, not catching a fish for months straight, but that taught them about adversity and persistence, he said.

Abbott has been teaching himself the nuances of nonprofit work with the same masochistic doggedness he used to teach himself to fish. So far, he’s secured legal representation, built a website and bolstered his social media presence.

Following his lawyer’s advice, he assembled a trustworthy board of fly-fishing guides and paraprofessionals, chaired by McLaren.

First, Abbott said, they need to raise around $1,000 to pay registration fees to establish a nonprofit and for insurance. The next move is to lead as many trips this summer as Abbott can manage, and to fundraise further by holding a fly-fishing tournament.

As the old fishing adage goes, use bigger bait to catch a bigger fish. Once TastyWaterAdventures is a registered nonprofit, with an operating budget and a client-base, Abbott hopes corporate sponsors like Orvis will be more willing to align themselves with the cause.

“I’m excited about it. I have my foot in the door; I think we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.

For now, Abbott is brushing up on his guiding skills, leading trips and establishing proof of concept. This summer, while doing personal care work for a boy, they went fly-fishing.

“We fished for three hours, kid had never fished before in his life, caught probably five brook trout,” Abbott said, beaming. “I’ve never seen him happier.”