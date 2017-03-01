New zoning regulations protect views

By Colin Flanders

Essex’s picturesque views now have an added layer of protection thanks to a new round of zoning and subdivision amendments that went into effect late last month.

The most notable change is a scenic overlay district, which community development director Dana Hanley said covers about 15 scenic areas on Essex’s public roadways. She laid out the issue at the selectboard’s Feb. 6 meeting.

Development on town roads has resulted in increasingly blocked views of Mt. Mansfield and Camel’s Hump, as houses have cropped up close to roadsides, Hanley said.

“Using traditional subdivision regs, our scenic views were just literally getting eaten up over time by smaller developments,” Hanley said last month.

Overlay districts help control this “erosion” by applying stringent standards that are supplements to the existing zoning requirements, Hanley said.

The district is years in the making. In 2009, the town began a collaboration with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, the town of Jericho and Smart Growth Vermont to plot out local views.

Volunteers took 180-degree panorama photos every 500 feet along Essex roads to rate views on a scale of 1 to 10. Those photos were used in a 76-page scenic overlay manual page that ranks Essex’s views from least to most scenic. The full manual can be found on the community development’s page on the town website.

Locations were judged on their extent of view, sense of depth, focal points, quality of natural and built landscape elements, mountain views as well as if they included traditional landscape patterns, like barns, farmhouses, fields and woods.

The manual noted three categories face the greatest threat: roads at the margin of existing suburban development like Old Stage and Bixby Hill roads; highway corridors like Jericho Road where new construction may obscure views; and roads through farm valleys like Browns River Road where single-family homes with small setbacks might further disrupt historically open lands.

“As much as a barn would look out of place in a neighborhood of brick-façade storefronts, those storefronts would look out of place along the edge of an open field,” the manual reads. “And a suburban split-level ranch would look wrong in both places.”

The manual provides preferences for siting, landscaping, lighting and building design. When development comes into these areas, the planning commission can refer to the manual and apply the new regulations as it sees fit, Hanley said.

Hanley also views the district as defense for the town itself, protecting challenges in environmental court from anyone who claims the town’s regulations on scenic views are vague.

She stressed growth won’t come to a halt, but would rather be funneled through a lens aligned with residents’ vision.

“People in Essex want thoughtful growth,” Hanley said. “They love their open space. They love their views.”

Hanley called most of the other zoning and subdivision amendments “nerdy, technical tweaks” only a zoning administrator would enjoy.

Yet there’s a few notables, including signage regulation changes made to comply with a Supreme Court decision in the 2015 case Reed v. Town of Gilbert.

The town of Gilbert, Ariz. adopted code restricting the size, number, duration and location of temporary signs. In a 9-0 decision, justices agreed the regulations violated the First Amendment’s free speech clause since the restrictions were applied differently depending on the sign’s message.

At the Feb. 6 meeting, zoning administrator Sharon Kelley said the town planned to revisit its signage regulations after being involved in a lawsuit a few years ago.

After the Supreme Court decision came down, however, the town asked its legal counsel to “cleanse” its current regulations to ensure compliance, Hanley said.

One of the removed regulations said signs can only state an establishment’s name, logo or activity it conducts. It also said signs can’t be used for “the purpose of making advertising claims,” like signs that read: “Vermont lottery tickets sold here.”

The regulations now dictate the size, duration, location and appearance of signs, not what’s written on them.

The town will now also allow residents to keep up to six chickens in their backyard, an addition Hanley said came at the urging of some residents.