New feature unveiled at Essex Cinemas

By Kaylee Sullivan

Essex Cinemas is debuting a new feature this weekend meant to open up the movie experience to a broader audience, general manager Cullen Schill said.

Starting June 3, the complex will have two sensory sensitivity showings per month. Compared to a usual cinema experience, the lights are brighter, the sound softer and attendees can be louder.

Doing so opens the theater to people with sensory issues, he said, particularly the autistic community and families with young children.

“There is a lot of stimuli and it can be very overwhelming,” Schill said. “So [the goal is] to be able to share that with everybody in the community.”

Deborah Lamden, executive director of Partners in Adventure — a camp that brings people with disabilities and those without together for fun activities — said such a space is greatly welcomed.

Lamden said her son, who has cerebral palsy, is the reason she created the camp in the first place alongside Essex resident Sue Minter. In its 18th year, the program’s had a glowing relationship with Essex Cinemas throughout, Lamden said.

According to Lamden, Essex Cinemas is an extremely accommodating venue. During the summer weeks, their campers joyfully attend movies, she said. When one of their campers died some years ago, the cinema provided them a space for a celebration of life ceremony.

A majority of campers are from Essex Jct., she said, and many either have autism or are on the autism spectrum.

These individuals, she continued, often have sensory sensitivities and make loud noises that may be considered disconcerting to the general public.

“People who have these kinds of issues, as they get older, they know themselves well enough to kind of prepare for them themselves,” she said, noting people often come to camp with ear protection at the ready. “But younger kids on the autism spectrum who have sensory issues can really freak out if there are loud sounds or monsters on the screen.”

Schill referred to movies as cultural experiences that everyone should have a chance to gather around. Essex Cinemas is adopting the idea from their sister theater in Plattsburgh, N.Y., Cumberland 12.

When young kids go to their first movie, Schill said families often leave after the first half-hour. Hopefully the new screenings will help alleviate that stress, too, he said.

“This would provide an opportunity to not worry about it and not be uncomfortable,” he said.

The programming also stems from the cinema’s ongoing relationship with the Howard Center. Every Tuesday, a group from the organization comes to enjoy a discounted movie. While these regulars are comfortable with the outing, he said some of their friends might not be.

He hopes the sensory sensitive screenings will allow these friends to more comfortably attend a movie. Bringing them together through this atypical cinema event would be valuable, he added.

Shows will kick off at 10 a.m. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” is slated for this Saturday, leaving “Cars 3” for Saturday, June 17. “Despicable Me” will play July 1.

Schill said the theater chose family-friendly films to debut, casting a broad appeal. Once the program gains some ground, Schill said the cinema will look for feedback. If the interest is there, then later showings such as a 5 or 7 p.m. slot are possible, along with adult movies.

The venue will be flexible as far as volume, brightness and theater size, Schill added. Come fall, employees will reassess the two showing per month cap and decide the best number of screenings moving forward.

Outside of its summer camp options, Partners in Adventure hosts monthly socials. The gatherings are held on Saturday nights, Lamden said, so come fall, she hopes a night option may be available for their group of about 40.

The cinema hasn’t advertised the feature much, instead reaching out to community organizations it believes will benefit from the showings. Once people experience the lower stress environment, word of the new feature will hopefully spread, Schill said.

Attendees at these screenings will pay the same discount as the Howard Center, $6.75. All movies, Schill added, will be two-dimensional unless requested.

Embracing a passion for movies, Schill said, is the reason he started working in the industry in the first place.

“To be able to share that with a larger audience and a larger group of the population is always exciting,” he said.