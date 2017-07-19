New cast takes over at 81 Main

By Colin Flanders

It’s been a year to remember for joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel, who after nearly three decades in Essex, has overseen the most notable period of turnover in his tenure.

Though the trend is likely to continue — two other department heads are nearing their own retirements — Scheidel remains cool and collected, explained by one of his signature metaphors.

“The cupboard is not bare,” he said. “The cupboard is full with young, bright, dedicated, energetic people.”

His outlook is inspired by the town’s dozen new employees, all of whom were hired over the last 12 months. Scheidel has resurrected old job titles, plugged in the vacated roles and created new positions altogether. The shuffling is an attempt to best address the town’s changing needs, Scheidel said, while also create a succession plan for the new town manager.

With only a few hours of face-time with prospective hires in interviews, the plans require a bit of trust on the town’s behalf, especially after decades of stability that saw some employees stay for more than 25 years.

For Scheidel, who’s in his 27th year with Essex, one of the most important factors is fit: “If somebody says that this is their home, or this was their home, or this is the kind of job they prepared for.

“These hires,” he continued, tapping a list on the table in front of him, “have the fit factor as well as the credentials.”

New employees include:

• Darren Schibler, town planner

• Sarah Macy, assistant finance director

• Martin Beacher, information technology

• Carleton Von Stritzky, highway maintenance

• Heather Packard, bookkeeper

• Jenny Willingham, assistant town clerk

• Nicole Mone-St. Marthe, administrative assistant for recreation

• Bryon Wehman, Michael Reale and Kristopher Remillard, police officers

• Travis Sabataso, human resources/administrative assistant

In some ways, Scheidel revels in the changes. They remind him of his own introduction to local government four decades ago, he said, recalling the youthful energy and enthusiasm that accompanies change.

Of course, new carries costs. Scheidel said he must remind department heads to remain patient while new hires traverse the learning curve and is constantly seeking the best ways to motivate employees half his age. One such lesson stretches across the generational gap, he said.

“If you make mistakes, we will not kill you,” he said. “We will fail our way to success as a consequence.”

Former town planner Greg Duggan backed up the claim, lauding the town offices’ culture under Scheidel’s leadership.

“He expects a lot of people, but he also lets us do our job,” Duggan said. He’s not trying to micromanage anything. You can come to work and be expected to do your job and do it well but allowed the freedom to go do it.”

Duggan’s tenure began amid a handful of longstanding employees. He said it showed him Essex’s merits as both a place to work and live. Indeed, after a year as town planner, Duggan purchased a house in Essex — what Scheidel calls “voting with their feet.” Some of the new hires also have ties to the area, having grown up in Essex or currently living here.

“The people who come here to work recognize that this is nirvana,” Scheidel said, adding there’s an element of destiny involved.

Schibler, the new town planner, started his first day June 26, 42 years to the day when Scheidel started his own career in local government.

“I won’t be alive in 42 years,” Scheidel told his newest employee. “But I hope you’re still here in local government.”