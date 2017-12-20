New Act 250 coordinator Rachel Lomonaco starts amid change

By Colin Flanders

Change is on the horizon for Act 250 as the local commission welcomes a new district coordinator to Chittenden County.

Rachel Lomonaco, who will operate out of the state of Vermont’s Essex Jct. offices, replaces longtime coordinator Peter Keibel after his retirement earlier this year.

As one of two District 4 coordinators, Lomonaco’s duties include reviewing applications, coordinating with state agencies and guiding the district commission among the myriad rules and regulations surrounding the Act 250 process — all efforts to “keep the wheels turning,” she said.

She brings a diverse background to the position after 10 years in the private sector, focusing on development and energy projects, while holding a seat on the District 4 commission last year.

The experiences showed the demands of both sides of the Act 250 process, she said, from the effort developers put into their applications to the commission’s task of sifting through massive amounts of information.

It’s also taught her how to adapt to a shifting landscape, an important skill when working under Act 250 in the coming years. That’s because a commission of lawmakers is currently studying the 47-year-old law with the hope of modernizing it.

The legislature enacted Act 250 in 1970 after a call for a state system for reviewing and controlling plans for large-scale, environmentally sensitive development. The law created nine district commissions, each comprised of three citizens, and laid out 10 criteria to judge projects.

Since then, district commissions have issued over 30,000 permits, data from the Natural Resources Board shows, each helping to shape Vermont’s landscape amid a period of substantial growth.

Created in May by Act 47, the commission will now judge Act 250’s success in its initial goals: promoting density in designated growth areas and protecting natural resources.

Commissioners will also determine whether the law’s criteria reflect current science and adequately addresses climate change and other environmental issues.

Supporters of the legislation to mandate the study say much has changed in the decades since Act 250’s conception. Indeed, climate change wasn’t even on the radar when it first hit the scene in 1970; the term “global warming” wouldn’t enter public domain until five years later.

Still, problems posed by climate change are like those present during the law’s creation nearly five decades ago, said Donna Barlow Casey, the NRB’s executive director.

“People within the state saw development happening randomly, and with some uncomfortable to disastrous results,” Barlow Casey said. “It was impacting our environment, our viewshed and our local economies, and it wasn’t being looked at comprehensively.”

Act 250 brought together a slew of stakeholders, she said, from towns and developers to residents and state agencies, each with their own unique concerns and ambitions.

She said that remains one of the study commission’s biggest tasks: deciding how Act 250 should determine if growth brings long-term benefits and ensuring locations can support it.

Barlow Casey said the NRB hasn’t discussed what changes it would like to see, but she and Lomonaco urged residents to keep an eye out for upcoming public comment sessions.

The commission will also study how district commissions interact with state and local stakeholders, including their relationship to the local planning process.

Act 250 often duplicates efforts locally, costing developers and municipalities while prolonging the process and allowing more opportunity for opponents, wrote Karen Horn, director of public policy and advocacy for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, in a letter to the study commission.

“Given the demonstrated expertise of many Vermont local officials, we believe it is time to delegate responsibility of Act 250 decisions to those municipalities with adopted and approved plans and zoning and subdivision bylaws,” Horn writes.

Others likely to weigh in are Vermont developers, some of whom point to Act 250 as an example of Vermont’s anti-business regulations.

Developer Peter Edelmann, who’s currently planning his own major revamp of the Essex Outlets, said experience shows the commission can translate the law too literally.

“You can have a couple of cattails, and all of a sudden you’re a wetland,” he said. “There has to be some realism to the impact on the environment.”

He also took issue with the ease of obtaining party status, another issue the study commission will examine. Under the current law, nearly anyone can seek party status, Edelmann said, resulting in one “disgruntled citizen” holding up the process when most in a community are in favor of the project.

Still, Barlow Casey believes the discontent over Act 250 is often overblown, especially considering the breadth of the commission’s work. For her, the law’s impact is visible in Vermont downtowns, in the forests that remain intact and the favorite swimming holes left untouched.

“That’s our legacy,” she said.