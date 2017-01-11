Myers part of House committee shake-up

By Tom Marble

After eight years as vice-chairwoman of the House Corrections and Institutions Committee, Rep. Linda Myers (R-Essex) has been reassigned. The shift came as part of a much larger House committee rearrangement by Speaker Mitzi Johnson (D-South Hero), and landed Myers on the Commerce and Economic Development Committee.

“For me, it was a matter of balancing out the legislative experience,” Johnson said.

Though she was surprised by the move, Myers said she will use her new role to further Gov. Phil Scott’s economic agenda – particularly workforce education, which he addressed in his inaugural speech last week.

“I feel that it’s very important that we deal with the people who are underserved in terms of job availability,” Myers said. “And conversely, for the businesses that seem to be having a problem with finding qualified people to work.”

Johnson said one of the reasons she felt Myers would be a good fit on the Commerce Committee is her close proximity to GlobalFoundries, a semiconductor fabricator in Essex Jct. that employs Vermonters from 13 counties.

“Since three people in Essex are new this year, and Bob Bancroft, who represents Westford and Essex, is only in his second term, I was the logical person to take that job,” Myers said.

Her relationship with the tech company was established soon after GlobalFoundries took over IBM last summer.

Myers, along with selectboard members and Greg Morgan, chairman of the Essex Economic Development Commission, met with GlobalFoundries representatives when they arrived in Essex.

In addition to the preliminary meeting, Myers said she has known Janette Bombardier, a GlobalFoundries executive, for years.

“I will be as much as a liaison with them as I can to present what they want, and what they need, to the administration,” Myers said.

Butch Shaw (R-Rutland), who has been on the Corrections and Institutions Committee and has worked closely with Myers in the past, was named as the new vice-chairman.

Coming into the speakership at the start of the January session, one of Johnson’s goals was to distribute experience among the committees while introducing representatives to leadership positions.

The effort stems partly from her first committee assignment experience.

“I spent my first two years on a committee with a 6-5 freshman majority, and it’s frankly a little chaotic,” Johnson said. “So I had to have a really good, hard look at how to reshuffle some experience so that we didn’t wind up with pockets of new people.”

She has also sought to address a disconnect between policy and money that frustrated her in her previous position as Appropriations Committee chairwoman.

As part of the shake-up, Johnson moved representatives from committees like Education and Corrections, which largely focus on policy, to committees like Commerce, which are centered on finances.

Despite Myers’ run against her for the speakership, Johnson said her decision to move Myers was not related to the campaign.

“You can see the reasoning behind it,” Johnson said. “If it were all about retaliation, I also wouldn’t have promoted the two people that nominated her to vice chair.”

In total, four Democrats and four Republicans were moved from committee leadership positions.

House minority leader Don Turner (R-Milton) said although some of his caucus members were “disappointed” with their reassignments, he doesn’t believe the decision was malicious.

“I don’t really believe there was any of that going on,” Turner said. “Linda has a very high integrity and a strong belief in the legislature and will go to work in Commerce as hard as she did in her other committee.”