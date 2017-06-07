Musical Moreau retires with 41-year career

By Kaylee Sullivan

Gary Moreau didn’t plan on teaching in the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School music program for long.

“Two or three years,” he thought as he entered his first classroom — a miniscule spot now used by custodians — in summer 1976, a year after graduating from the University of Vermont.

He’d move on and chase his dream as a professional singer. Or so he thought.

Forty-one years later, Moreau attributes his staying power to his long ago realization that the performing business was cutthroat. Remaining where he could simultaneously sing and teach was the best of both worlds.

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

Moreau and his students sang “The Road Not Taken” by Ruth Elaine Schram, a version of the Robert Frost poem, at his last concert in late May as reality of his June retirement hovered.

“It has definitely been a really fine career to have,” he said in his classroom last week, a picture of his ballerina granddaughter twirling on his desktop. “And I can’t think of any place better than Essex Jct.”

Thousands of students have sat in his classroom, all for general music education and many who chose to partake in his chorus class each morning. Those who went on to become music teachers themselves are even greater prodigies.

Students may not only remember Moreau by his sarcastic playfulness, but by his “magnificent baritone voice,” as former principal Stanley Knapp described it.

“He’s a blue ribbon educator, no question about it,” Knapp said. “And a blue ribbon human being. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Knapp, who hired Moreau and worked with him for 10 years, said he was instantly impressed with Moreau’s likeable personality and versatility.

In addition to putting on countless concerts, Moreau directed many groups, served on numerous education boards and headed the school’s Memorial Day presentations. He plans to continue with the latter two in the coming years, he said.

While his teaching days are limited, Moreau’s voice will continue to sing around town. An Essex resident, he performs in the St. Lawrence Church choir, plays the organ at Holy Family Church and sings solos at concerts, weddings and funerals in the community and beyond.

In the summer months, Moreau can normally be found on a lawn mower behind the school, working for the district’s maintenance department. He’ll keep his seat there this summer and into the fall, wanting to keep busy for the next few years before officially considering retirement all together, he said.

The concept isn’t new to him, though: At the grocery store, he’ll often run into people who joke, “You ever gonna retire, Gary?”

He finally decided to this past February. ADL’s family and consumer science teacher and Moreau’s good friend Terry Potvin’s fall retirement announcement influenced him a bit, he said.

He’ll most miss the fun he has with his students. Some days are tough, he confessed, but they are in middle school after all.

When his choral kids show up first thing in the morning, they’re excited to sing. It settles and prepares them to take on the rest of the day, he said, including some of the newer testing and standards he’s not as fond of.

If Moreau could stay in his classroom all day and do nothing but sing with his students, he’d remain there forever he said.

But a local young woman will take his place, he said, and he’s looking forward to sharing some tricks of the trade.

At ADL, sixth-graders learn to read music and seventh-graders develop an appreciation of the craft and world cultures, he said, leaving composition and beginner guitar for eighth-graders.

Like many fine arts courses, he’s also seen the program through financial struggles. For the most part, though, he said he’s felt immense support from the Essex Jct. community for continuing music education.

Even though Moreau was warned against it, living in town allows him to support the community and its children. Music itself is supportive, too, and reigns as a universal language, he said.

“It allows me to go some place different than where I am,” he said. “The reality of your life changes completely.”

For him, it’s also emotional. At his last concert, “there’s no doubt … my eyes teared up,” he said.

A second song performed that night, “Why We Sing” by Greg Gilpin, spoke tribute to Moreau’s musical journey at ADL.

Take my hand and sing with me.

Soothe a soul, sing with me.

Soothe a soul, mend a heart,

bring together lives that have been torn apart.

Share the joy.

“This is what my life has been about, and I [sing] for the reasons that the song suggested: Soothe a soul, mend a heart, tear down bridges, tear down walls,” Moreau said. “Music can do all of those things.”