Missing Essex girl found dead

By Michaela Halnon

Police say a missing Essex girl was found dead in a wooded area near her home just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Kelsey Scribner was reported missing from her home in Essex on Friday, June 9 and had last been seen Thursday, June 8. Police say they were investigating her disappearance and issued a statewide missing person bulletin, according to a press release from the Essex Police Department.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet ruled on a cause and manner of death, according to the release, but said Scribner’s death appears to be self-inflicted.