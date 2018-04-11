On Saturday, March 31 the Middle School Volleyball State Championship was held at EHS. Over 200 athletes from 12 Chittenden County schools participated in the tournament’s A and B levels.

After the A team playdowns, Albert D. Lawton School was seeded first going into the semifinals. They beat Mater Christi in the semifinals 2-1 and advanced to play L.C. Hunt in the finals. ADL came out strong and won the first set by a six point margin. In the second set, L.C. Hunt fought their way back from a four point deficit to win and tie the score 1-1. In the tie breaking set, ADL took an early lead and did not look back, winning the set by five points to take the state championship.

In the B tournament, ADL was again seeded first heading into the semifinals but they lost to fourth seeded Essex Middle School. EMS advanced to beat second seeded Browns River Middle School in the finals.

The ADL A Tournament MVPs were Andrew Goodrich (offense), Mary McClintock and Ben Deibler (defense). The EMS B Tournament MVPs were Jacob Bessette and Nevin Mack.