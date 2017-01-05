Michael A. Relyea

By Contributing writer

ESSEX JCT. – Michael Abram Relyea, 68, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Burlington with his family by his side. Michael fought a brave fight with cancer but simply wanted to be remembered as a husband, Dad and Papa rather than another cancer death.

Michael was born in Schenectady, N.Y. on Nov. 3, 1948 the son of the late Melvin and Cecile Maynard Relyea.

Michael and Marilyn Miller met in 1965 and were married on April 1, 1967. Devoted to each other from the day they met, they lived in Essex Center for 47 years in the house Michael built for his family. He was a devoted father and always referred to his daughters as “Mike’s Girls.” All his grandchildren and great-grandchildren called him Papa, and there was deep mutual adoration.

Michael enjoyed life. He attained his high school diploma at the age of 63 and called it one of his greatest accomplishments. He loved to fish Lake Champlain, where his parents had a camp, which was like a second home to him, at the Sand Dunes in Colchester for several years. He was a hard worker that worked all his life to provide for his family. He worked as an auto mechanic and machinist and retired from the Vermont Agency of Transportation in 2004 where he worked as a fabricator and plow truck operator. He spent recent years taking trips with his wife and daughters and spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them to shoot and fish.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; by his daughters and their spouses: Angela and Matt Amstein, Kathy and David Terry, Mary Jo and Nate Catella, Michelle Relyea and her fiancé, Tim Shover; by eight grandchildren: Christopher Relyea, Devin Marshall, Tonya Savage, Shane and wife, Meghan Raymond; Elizabeth Raymond and partner, Jason Hammond; Dalton Marshall, Seth Amstein and Jared Amstein. Michael also is survived by nine great-grandchildren: Cody, Skye, Alexis, Emily, Keyra, Lily, Morgan, Leigha and Phoebe; by three brothers and one sister: Henry and Lynn Relyea, Richard Relyea, David and Susan Relyea and Margret and Robert Trayah; by two sisters-in-law: Betty Medlar and Marleen McCoy and by his brother-in-law, Wayne and Marilyn Miller.

As per Michael’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Donations may be made in Michael’s memory to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452-3172 or the American Cancer Society, VT Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495-1460. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.