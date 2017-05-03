Messages from Montpelier: May 4

By Rep. Bob Bancroft

With an expected adjournment on May 6, legislative activity has kicked up a notch. Last week the House passed 13 bills. For the week, there were 10 bills approved by the House and Senate (35 for the year).

This coming week promises to be a provocative one. The House will be dealing with two marijuana bills. Currently before the House is H.167, which was initially passed by the House in March and dealt with alternative approaches to addressing low-level illicit drug use. In its trip through the Senate, a marijuana amendment was added. There were two parts to this amendment. The first was similar to H.170 (never voted on). This bill completely decriminalized the possession of up to one ounce, two mature plants and four immature plants.

The second part was last year’s Senate bill, which would allow commercial marijuana cultivation and retail sales. I believe the House Judiciary Committee plans to eliminate the commercialization part of the amendment and keep the decriminalization (one ounce and plants) part. I will not be supporting this amendment.

Another Senate marijuana bill, S.16, will come before the House. This bill allows the establishment of “for-profit” medical marijuana dispensaries, increases the number of dispensaries from four to 12 and allows marijuana for the treatment of PTSD. I cannot support the “for-profit” dispensaries or the PTSD treatment provisions. I do not think the science is conclusive on using marijuana to treat PTSD.

A contentious fight is brewing over the Senate’s changes to the House budget passed in March and the governor’s proposal for a statewide teachers’ health insurance contract. The Senate passed a budget bill, which was $14.5 million higher than the House version. The troubling part of their version is the shifting of $8 million of the annual state teacher retirement contribution from the general fund to the education fund, which will result in higher property taxes. While teacher retirement funding is certainly an education expense and theoretically belongs in the education fund, I believe taxpayers have made it clear property taxes are already too high. Education property taxes need to be lowered through reduced education costs and/or other sources of funding.

The governor has proposed a statewide teacher health insurance contract which would save taxpayers an estimated $26 million in the first year of the contract and an estimated $100 million over five years, while providing teachers with comparable benefits at no additional cost. Both the Vermont School Board Association and the Vermont Superintendents Association support the proposal. Leadership in both legislative bodies are refusing to take up this proposal based on the pretense that there is not enough time to vet the proposal and comparable savings can be achieved in the future. Contrary to the claim, these large savings will be lost if we do not act now. Legislative leadership can make the time to fully address this unique opportunity by extending the session by a week or less. An additional week will cost taxpayers $250,000. A quarter of a million to save $26 million a year and lower property taxes is a no-brainer.