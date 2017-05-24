Messages from Montpelier: May 25, 2017

By Rep. Betsy Dunn

Well, what a dilemma we are in! Thursday, May18, the House and the Senate approved the budget and the property tax yield bill. And on the 18th, the governor stated that he’ll veto them both. All so that he can have control of teachers healthcare and captures the savings, if there are any.

The budget. You will be happy that we created a budget that raises no new taxes or fees. This was an issue I ran on and believe in. What we’ve provided is:

$35 million bond for housing.

Tax credits for affordable housing.

Investments for higher education.

$2.5 million targeted for pre-K and for infant care.

These are only a few investments we’ve made for Vermonters. For more information on the budget, please go to http://bit.ly/2qdKOk1.

The property tax yield bill sets the statewide property tax and will decrease property taxes by 1.5 cents per $100,000. The homestead rate falls from $1.59 to $1.55 per $100,000. It also requires teachers’ healthcare contracts to expire in September 2018 in order to recreate the “one-time savings.” It also creates a commission to assess:

Advantages and disadvantages of a statewide teachers health care contract, that would include all school employees in the state.

Potential savings.

Transition issues.

Disparities between districts.

Property tax implications.

Whether to use income-sensitive premiums.

Issues related to uninsured employees.

The commission will make recommendations to the House and Senate, so we can move forward to craft a bill that will ensure all the stakeholders are heard and considered prior to making a decision. I believe that it would be reckless to make changes without understanding the potential collateral effects.

This session we have passed some incredible bills that are waiting for the governor’s signature.

To look at these bills, please go to http://bit.ly/2qaRwbh.

If the governor does veto the property tax yield law, the property tax rates set last year expire July 2017. There is no provision for returning to the previous year’s yield in law. Therefore, no way to reset a tax rate for homestead properties and that means a loss of $410 million in the education fund. So there would be no money to fund the schools. If he vetoes the budget, it will shut down the government. Why, would he do this? Because he wants to control the unions. His method is to divide Democrats from Democrats, Republicans/Democrats, House/Senate, unions/school boards, and neighbors/neighbors. This is so divisive and all politics. I don’t believe its how to govern.

