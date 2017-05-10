Messages from Montpelier: May 11, 2017

By Rep. Linda Myers

When I started thinking about writing this week’s column, I thought I would be reporting on the end of the 2017 session of the Vermont Legislature. I was wrong. As most of you know, at the end of the day last Friday, leadership of the House and Senate decided the legislature could not finish its work by Saturday and moved to return on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11. I would not be surprised if we also meet on Friday.

In the course of the five days the legislature met last week, House members reviewed 1,468 pages in the House calendars, covering a total 48 House and Senate bills, some of which were debated several times. While 48 bills might not seem like a lot, when you spend two to three hours debating separate bills, it is a long time on the floor of the House. Last Tuesday and Wednesday, we spent 14 hours each day in floor debates.

So what did we do for the people of Vermont last week?

H.196: We approved six weeks of family paid leave, with pay up to 80 percent of one’s salary (up to $1,040 per week) for illness of employee or child, stepchild or ward, foster child, parent, grandparent, sibling, spouse or parents of employee’s spouse. The provision will be paid for by a .141 percent payroll tax on employees, approximately $1 per week. This is now in the Senate.

H.170: We approved the possession and home cultivation of marijuana in a close 75-71 vote. This is now in the Senate.

S.509: We discussed statewide education tax rates which morphed into a debate on Gov. Phil Scott’s plan to save taxpayers $26 million in education taxes by negotiating teacher health care benefits on a statewide basis. The measure was defeated in the House 74-74. The tie means the vote failed. The Senate may still consider this.

S.100: We approved a bill promoting affordable and sustainable housing which will provide millions for new housing construction. Through other funding, millions will be provided for the continued work on cleaning the waters of the state. The Senate will consider these.

There is not enough space in this column to list the individual bills that passed last week, but they include consumer protection, establishing a state ethics commission, expanding patient access to the medical marijuana registry, capital construction funding, transportation programs and miscellaneous changes to transportation-related law, protecting working forests and habitats, the regulation of toxic substances and hazardous materials and promoting economic development.

The legislature must still approve the 2018 appropriations bill (the budget) and the tax bill which will pay for the budget. Considering that April tax returns to the state are down by $21.6 million and year-to-date taxes are down $3.5 million, the money committees will have major discussions in an attempt to bring in a level-funded budget.