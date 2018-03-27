Last week was an important week in the 2018 legislative session. The FY19 state budget (H.924), and a bill to change how we fund education (H.911), both passed the House. These bills will now move to the Senate. If history is any guide, the passage of the budget and education bills suggests we are entering the final phase of the session.
Given that I serve on the House Education Committee, I will focus this column on H.911, the bill the House last week passed to change how we fund education. Additional updates are on my website, www.vtdylan.com.
H.911 bill was developed to address persistent calls from Vermonters to reduce our reliance on property taxes to fund education. Another external factor that prompted action was the federal tax changes that became law this winter. The House Ways and Means Committee drafted the bill to make income tax changes in combination with changes to the way we fund education.
In short, the bill proposed updates to Vermont’s tax code, including the creation of a new income tax surcharge that would raise $59.1 million in FY19 to be dedicated to the Education Fund, with the rationale that this revenue stream would offset property taxes. Under the new framework, a school district’s education savings would vary based on their level of pupil spending – lower spending districts would receive more of a reduction than higher spending districts.
After extensive review and conversations with school board members and others, I joined a tri-partisan group of legislators to vote against this tax bill. Every year we have a legislative debate about education finance and property tax reform. Many of our neighbors, and many in Montpelier, propose different solutions. This bill failed to achieve real reform. Instead, it proposed a short term change to solve property tax pressures that were created by political decisions during last year’s veto session.
This year, our school boards—including the EWSD Board—responded to political rhetoric in Montpelier by passing budgets that grow far less than what many at the State House, and the governor, asked for. This restraint follows a decade of our local schools and educators taking on more and more obligations that once belonged to the state. I cannot vote for a bill that proposes yet another temporary change, and additional cost-shifting to local school districts, when our local volunteers and educators have made permanent, real reforms for the benefit of educating our kids in changing times.
Short term thinking is not sufficient if we are going to address challenges in our education system. My nonpartisan vote was a vote against another year of kicking the can down the road.
Reporting a week after action on the floor of the House of Representatives is always difficult since news of what happened in Montpelier has most likely been read and absorbed, but the deadline for The Essex Reporter is such that your legislators must look backward for this column. This column was supposed to run in the March 22 issue of The Reporter, but it apparently got lost in the netherworld of electronics so a lot of this column is “old information.” I assume whomever has the column scheduled for this week will fill you in on what happened in Montpelier this past week.
In my column of March 22, I reported on the legislative week of March 13-16 which was a busy one for those of us dealing with many bills in committee as well as voting on the floor of the House. Bills had been filed for “crossover” before legislators went to Town Meeting break, so a large number of bills were waiting to be offered on the floor when we returned on March 13. When bills appear for floor votes, they must be voted on two times, called second and third reading. During the four days of the week of March 13, your representatives voted on a total of 68 times, for 35 bills, for second or third reading. Each bill had be introduced and explained by a presenter, and the presentations often take a long time. The presentations are followed by questions from House members and amendments may be made before a final vote. All of this means that your legislators spent many hours discussing the pros and cons of the bills before us.
I serve on the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee. A lot of bills we generate do not get the press of the bills from Appropriations, Education or Judiciary. Our bills deal with insurance, banking, and other business issues. But during the March 13-18 week I had the pleasure of presenting two bills of which I am quite proud in that I helped craft and then introduce them on the floor. These bills, H.767 and H.919, will benefit students, working Vermonters and employers in an effort to make our State a place where jobs will be available and our students and young adults will have the training to do well in the workplace.
H.767, called the ThinkVermont Innovation Initiative, was created to respond to the growth needs of Vermont small businesses by funding strategies that accelerate small business growth. H.919, called “An Act Relating to Workforce Development,” will commit to a redesign of Vermont’s workforce development and training system through a “Career Pathways” plan that will enable young Vermonters to train seamlessly from secondary to postsecondary experiences and to be successful in a full range of education options, including registered apprenticeships. Both bills were passed unanimously by members of the House.
I feel both H.767 and H.919 will go far in benefitting the economy of our state. But I have to say that in serving in the Legislature for almost 17 years, I consider H.919 one of the most important bills I have ever had the pleasure of crafting and introducing.
As you read this on March 29, I anticipate my committee will have reported on another bill of importance to thousands of Vermonters, H.482, which sets standards and limits on debt collectors in regards to credit card debt. H.482 establishes a clear path that debt collectors must follow to allow those in debt a reasonable method of paying what they owe. The bill has the support of Vermont Legal Aid that came to my committee to ask for help for Vermonters who find themselves in deep water in regards to credit card debt. This bill, while not eliminating this debt, looks to be a pathway to helping those who find themselves in trouble.