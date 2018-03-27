REP. DYLAN GIAMBATISTA

Last week was an important week in the 2018 legislative session. The FY19 state budget (H.924), and a bill to change how we fund education (H.911), both passed the House. These bills will now move to the Senate. If history is any guide, the passage of the budget and education bills suggests we are entering the final phase of the session.

Given that I serve on the House Education Committee, I will focus this column on H.911, the bill the House last week passed to change how we fund education. Additional updates are on my website, www.vtdylan.com.

H.911 bill was developed to address persistent calls from Vermonters to reduce our reliance on property taxes to fund education. Another external factor that prompted action was the federal tax changes that became law this winter. The House Ways and Means Committee drafted the bill to make income tax changes in combination with changes to the way we fund education.

In short, the bill proposed updates to Vermont’s tax code, including the creation of a new income tax surcharge that would raise $59.1 million in FY19 to be dedicated to the Education Fund, with the rationale that this revenue stream would offset property taxes. Under the new framework, a school district’s education savings would vary based on their level of pupil spending – lower spending districts would receive more of a reduction than higher spending districts.

After extensive review and conversations with school board members and others, I joined a tri-partisan group of legislators to vote against this tax bill. Every year we have a legislative debate about education finance and property tax reform. Many of our neighbors, and many in Montpelier, propose different solutions. This bill failed to achieve real reform. Instead, it proposed a short term change to solve property tax pressures that were created by political decisions during last year’s veto session.

This year, our school boards—including the EWSD Board—responded to political rhetoric in Montpelier by passing budgets that grow far less than what many at the State House, and the governor, asked for. This restraint follows a decade of our local schools and educators taking on more and more obligations that once belonged to the state. I cannot vote for a bill that proposes yet another temporary change, and additional cost-shifting to local school districts, when our local volunteers and educators have made permanent, real reforms for the benefit of educating our kids in changing times.

Short term thinking is not sufficient if we are going to address challenges in our education system. My nonpartisan vote was a vote against another year of kicking the can down the road.