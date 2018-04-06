REP. BETSY DUNN

The 12th week of the legislature was, in a word, momentous. We passed both the budget, appropriating funds for the state, and the capital bill, which strategically funds, through bonding, state projects and infrastructure that support the implementation of best practices throughout the state.

First, the budget. Notably, we did not raise taxes or fees. Using monies from the tobacco settlement we provided $10 million for the teachers retirement fund, an extra $1.5 million for the state colleges and UVM, $500,000 for buildings and general services and $14 million for substance abuse disorders. We fully restored the Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living budget, and contributed to free clinics for the uninsured. If you are interested in other programs funded, let me know.

Second, the capital bill. The legislature allocated $24 million for clean water initiatives and $4 million for mental health. The latter includes increasing the number of beds for Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, funding the design and construction of the Middlesex Therapeutic Residential Facility, increasing the beds to 25, adding three beds to the Chittenden Correctional facility and 10 beds for the Southern State Correctional facility for therapeutic treatment of inmates.

Education was allocated $4 million with Homeland Security matching $1 million for school safety grants. Schools can receive a $25,000 grant that must be matched at the local level to study and determine how to ensure the safety of the students.

This week, the House passed three important bills dedicated to the safety of our citizens. Their aim is to keep firearms out of the hands of those who should not have them. After 16 hours of debate and multiple amendments, we passed S. 55, which increases the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 years, bans bump stocks, limits the size of a magazine to 10 and requires universal background checks. We also unanimously passed the extreme risk protection bill, allowing law enforcement to confiscate weapons from people deemed to pose an extreme risk to themselves or others. Finally, we passed the domestic violence bill, allowing police to remove a weapon that is in plain sight when an arrest is made involving domestic violence.

The Health Care Committee has been working on pharmaceuticals. We are investigating whether we can import bulk drugs from Canada to decrease the costs Vermonters pay for medications. It would designate a state agency to become licensed as a drug wholesaler. It also removes the gag order that prevents a pharmacist from disclosing the cash price of a medication or from selling a lower-priced medication if one is available.

Let me know your perspectives.