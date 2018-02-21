REP. DYLAN GIAMBATISTA

We are nearing the midpoint of Vermont’s 2018 legislative session. Sessions typically last 16 to 18 weeks, with a break during Town Meeting week. This is the time of year when policy committees begin to finalize bills that are ready to advance for consideration before the House. Any policy bill that passes out of committee after Friday, March 2 is unlikely to advance due to difficult procedural requirements.

In the Education Committee, on which I serve, we continue our review of how the state’s special education system’s reimbursement formula works, and whether we can better align the financing mechanism with how classroom practitioners deliver services to improve services for kids. While there is general agreement about core policy concepts, the details of implementation continue to be the focus of debate. I’ve leaned heavily on the expertise of our local schools. Last week, our committee had the opportunity to take testimony from Essex Westford School District staff. I’m grateful for our district’s expertise and feedback.

Outside of committee, one of the duties that the General Assembly undertakes is to periodically elect members to the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees. On February 15, I was honored to be one of two legislators elected by a Joint Assembly of the House and Senate to serve a four-year term on this governing board, which oversees the operations of Castleton University, the Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University (formerly Johnson State and Lyndon State) and Vermont Technical College. I look forward to working collaboratively to make sure all Vermonters can access postsecondary training through VSC.

A range of bills has been moving to the floor for debate. My voting record is documented on my website, www.vtdylan.com, so please feel free to connect if you have any questions about how I voted on a bill. One of the bills that passed last week was H.624, legislation I introduced to protect personal and private voter data information contained on the statewide voter checklist maintained by our Secretary of State. I’m grateful for the body’s support and hope that the Senate and governor will move quickly to move these common sense provisions into law.

It is an honor to serve our community. I’ve been delighted to see so many Essex Jct. neighbors advocating for issues at the State House. Locally, we continue to hold monthly community conversation meetings to generate feedback on topics before the legislature. Look for updates on our March meeting in coming weeks.

Please be in touch if you have any questions about issues under consideration in Montpelier. I can always be reached at dgiambatista@leg.state.vt.us or by phone at 802-734-8841. I hope to see you soon!