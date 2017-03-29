Message from Montpelier: March 30

By Rep. Bob Bancroft

Activity on the floor of the House picked up substantially last week. The House passed 18 bills. The most notable bills were H.136 and H.422. Each generated considerable debate.

While I initially supported H.136, an act relating to accommodations for pregnant employees, I became concerned that the bill, as drafted, was not ready for prime time. The bill will give pregnant woman significantly more protection then current law provides to individuals with disabilities (creates a special class). The inclusion of several undefined terms would likely require an employer to provide a totally different job or unlimited amounts of leave, which could be devastating to a small business with limited employees. Hopefully the Senate will closely examine whether existing disability employment law adequately covers pregnancy and only add very specific language to cover any deficiencies in current law.

I opposed H.422, an act relating to confiscation of dangerous or deadly weapons from a person arrested or cited for domestic assault, which passed by slim majority. The bill was neither a dangerous weapons nor a domestic assault bill. The only weapon addressed in the bill was a firearm. If an alleged abuser is arrested they are removed from the home and within a short time will appear before a magistrate. At this time the court can impose as many as 25 conditions on the accused including confiscation of all firearms, ergo, no need for the officer at the scene to confiscate. It does not make any sense to confiscate firearms if the alleged perpetrator is only cited to appear in court. It is ludicrous to cite someone and leave them in the home while at the same time believing there is a need to remove firearms because there is a fear of further harm. If an officer believes there is danger of further harm, he or she needs to arrest the perpetrator and remove them from the home. Leaving the alleged perpetrator in the house and just removing firearms has done virtually nothing to protect the victim and would likely add fuel to the fire.

The two big issues coming up in the next week or so are the budget and marijuana legalization. The House Appropriations Committee has closed the $70 million budget gap between expected revenues (no new taxes or fees) and projected expenditures. The marijuana bill, which supposedly died the week before last, has found new life. This will, no doubt, be hotly debated on the floor. The resurrected bill purports to decriminalize up to one ounce and up to six plants with only two being mature ones.

The Transportation Committee had a shortened week due to the extended amount of time on the floor. The committee spent most of its time undertaking a preliminary review of S.127, an act relating to miscellaneous changes to laws related to vehicles and vessels. The bill addresses a wide variety topics dealing with the number of license plates needed on a vehicle (some only want one) to distracted driving.

