Message from Montpelier: March 23

By Rep. Lori Houghton

As you read this we’ve begun the second half of the session, having passed crossover on March 17. Crossover is the day bills in both bodies must be voted out of their committees in order to be voted on the floor and passed to the other chamber. The budget bills are due March 24.

It was a busy week in House Healthcare, hearing testimony on those bills we deemed most important to vote on this year while realizing there are other important bills we will continue discussing. One notable bill, H.145, creates a Mental Health Response Commission housed in the Office of the Attorney General. This bill grew out of the work of the Grenon group after Phil Grenon was killed in his home in Burlington. The commission will conduct reviews of law enforcement interactions with persons acting in a manner that created reason to believe a mental health crisis was occurring and resulted in a fatality or serious bodily injury. The commission will recommend policies, practices, services and training that will lead to successful interventions in the future.

Another important bill is H.184, which passed in the full House March 17. Suicides in Vermont account for more deaths annually than those of motor vehicle accidents, homicide and drownings combined. This law directs the Agency of Human Services to identify and collect all information related to each death by suicide to help inform suicide prevention activities.

On another note, the full House voted 110-24 on S.79, which protects Vermonters from collection or dissemination of personally identifiable information for purposes of establishing a federal registry or database.

There were many important bills voted out of House committees during crossover week that are being discussed and voted on as you read this article – many more than space available here. Issues addressed include benefits cliffs, enhancements to existing Parental & Family Leave Act, a CTE grant pilot program, transparency with the Next Generation Medicaid Pilot, access to treatment courts and reforms to Vermont’s bail and probation laws. If there are questions, comments or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out. My contact is lhoughton@leg.state.vt.us or 373-0599.

Rep. Dylan Giambatista and I are holding monthly community conversations the third Monday of each month. Our next is April 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Essex Senior Center located at 2 Lincoln St. Come to ask questions about a specific topic or listen to your neighbor’s concerns.

I am honored to serve our community and look forward to hearing from you.

(D-Chittenden 8-2)