Message from Montpelier: March 2

By Rep. Dylan Giambatista

The Vermont General Assembly is at the midpoint of the 2017 session. The deadline for drafting and introducing bills passed last week. Almost 500 bills have been introduced in the House. As of this past weekend, 17 bills have passed the House, including two bills that originated in the Senate. Many more will be passed as we enter March.

You may have heard about some of the issues currently being debated in the House and Senate. One proposal that has generated a lot of interest seeks to protect Vermonters from the deportation orders put forward by the president.

The governor and legislative leaders have worked across party lines to quickly pass legislation to address several key concerns. It cleared the Senate last week by a unanimous 30-0 vote. I expect the House will take action on the measure soon.

Most of my day-to-day work takes place in the Education Committee. This year, the committee is focused on improving access to career and technical education centers and Vermont’s pre-kindergarten and early care centers.

As Rep. Myers noted last week, technical education is receiving a lot of attention at the State House. I recently had the chance to visit the Center for Technology, Essex during its annual open house. Last week, principal Bob Travers visited the Education Committee to make recommendations on ways to improve access to technical education. Students from across the state tell us that they want more opportunities for hands-on learning. I am hopeful we will advance a bill to open doors to these learning environments.

The Education Committee is also reviewing the progress of Vermont’s universal pre-kindergarten law. I have been grateful for the feedback I’ve heard from community members about the need for affordable, high quality early care and pre-K educational opportunities. Your feedback is extremely helpful as we work to put in place the best possible system for Vermont’s kids.

I’m always happy to answer your questions about the latest news at the State House. One great way to keep up with the latest happenings is by keeping track of my blog updates at http://vtdylan.com/archive/.

Finally, I have to make a plug for Town Meeting Day. I hope to see many of you at Town Meeting, which will be held Monday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Essex High School auditorium. Likewise, I hope you will get out and vote on Tuesday, March 7. For village voters, the polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. at the high school.

It is an honor to serve our community. I look forward to seeing you soon.

– Rep. Dylan Giambatista