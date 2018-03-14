REP. BOB BANCROFT

After a recess last week, the legislature this week. While committees were hard at work, floor activity was rather slow during the first half of this year’s session. The second half promises to be a busy one.

Since the opening day in January, 377 bills were introduced in the House (919 for the biennium). So far this year, the House has passed 63 bills. Only eight bills been have passed by the House and Senate. H.511 (marijuana bill) is the only one signed by the governor. A complete listing of bills passed by the House and Senate can be found here.

In addition to the perennial Budget Adjustment Act, which reconciles the current year’s budget with changes in revenues and various program expenditures, the House passed four other bills of wide interest and controversy. The first (H.511) was the legalization of possession and the growing of marijuana. The second one (H.691) was a multifaceted highway safety bill, which contained a controversial provision authorizing primary enforcement of the seatbelt law. The third, another contentious transportation bill (H.237) passed by the House, called for roadside saliva testing for drugs. The fourth bill (H.675) dealt with the removal of firearms from a home when there is a risk of bodily harm to someone. With the exception of the marijuana bill, the Senate has yet to address the remaining three.

Looking forward to the remainder of the 2018 session, there are several bills/issues which promise to be quite controversial. First, and foremost, will be legislation dealing with guns. Universal background checks, raising the age to purchase long guns to 21 (already 21 for handguns) and banning bump stocks are likely to come up in the next few weeks. We are also likely to see language addressing increased school security.

Another area where there will be considerable debate is the proposed changes to the state’s income tax law. There are two parts to these changes. The first deals with lowering the income tax rates so that the impact of changes in federal law do not result in many Vermonters paying higher state income taxes. If Vermont does nothing, Vermonters will end up paying around an additional $30 million (net) in state income taxes due to changes in federal law.

The second area of changes to Vermont’s income tax laws has to do with funding education. The House Ways and Means Committee was initially looking at an income tax surcharge that would reduce education property taxes by 50 percent. This proposal would have significantly simplified the current complex education funding mechanism. The proposal has been abandoned and replaced with an income tax surcharge that will reduce education property taxes by only 10 percent and, unfortunately, add an additional layer of complexity to education funding.

My hope is that the legislature will be dealing with some proposals that directly address the rising cost of education in Vermont. The governor has presented a list of possibilities to be considered.