Message from Montpelier: January 26

By Dylan Giambatista

The general assembly has entered the fourth week of the 2017 legislative session. A lot has transpired since the session was called to order on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Gov. Phil Scott was inaugurated, and new legislative leaders were elected to lead the House and Senate. The pace will quicken this week when the governor presents his first budget proposal for legislative review.

At this point in the session, state representatives from around Vermont are busy at work in their respective committees. The committee room is where much of the legislature’s work goes on. Hearings are held, testimony is collected and the voices of Vermonters are heard.

There are 14 standing House committees that span policy areas from agriculture to technology. I was assigned to the 11-member Education Committee. Providing a quality education to residents is critically important to our community and to the future of our state and country. I am enthusiastic for this important assignment.

In committee, we’ve heard updates about early education, K-12 schools, career and technical centers and postsecondary education opportunities. There are many programs that are achieving impressive results. As a one-time high school dropout who obtained a GED and went on to Community College of Vermont and Johnson State College, I feel a strong obligation to make sure that our education policies meet the goal of helping Vermonters achieve personal and professional success.

I intend to branch out beyond committee to learn about Vermonters’ experiences with our education systems. To that end, I have been in touch with local educators, administrators and school officials. I welcome feedback from neighbors — if you have ideas or thoughts about Vermont’s education systems, please get in touch. I can always be reached at 734-8841 or at dylan@vtdylan.com.

Another great way to reach me and fellow Rep. Lori Houghton is to attend one of our monthly Community Conversation meetings. The next meeting will be held at the Essex Area Senior Center at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. We hold these monthly forums for anyone who would like to attend, listen or contribute. Stop in and let us know what issues are important to you.

Finally, for those who desire alternative ways to learn about the folks who work in and around Vermont’s legislative process, you can find a weekly audio broadcast on my website, www.vtdylan.com. The broadcast – otherwise known as a podcast – is called “Vermont Chats.” I launched Vermont Chats as a way to share background about some of the elected officials, reporters and Vermonters who work at the State House. You can download weekly episodes using iTunes.

It is an honor to serve our community. I look forward to seeing you soon

– Rep. Dylan Giambatista