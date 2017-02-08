Message from Montpelier: February 9

By Rep. Lori Houghton

As you read this, we are in our sixth week. Activity has picked up with 267 House and Senate bills introduced as of the writing of this message. Thus far, four House bills have passed the chamber as well as many resolutions.

In the House Health Care Committee, of which I am a member, we’ve had nine bills introduced. We will as a group decide the priority of taking up the bills. Of the 11 members on the committee, five are new legislators and one is a transfer from another committee. As a result, we are busy getting up to speed on the intricacies of health care in Vermont, especially when it comes to federal money. Vermont receives $1.1 billion in Medicaid funding from the federal government, which makes it the second largest revenue in the state budget.

Beginning this year, mental health is under the purview of the committee in order to bring mental health issues on parity with health care. We’ve begun hearing testimony from mental health agencies, advocates and individuals living with mental illness. I look forward to better understanding our mental health issues and needs.

Because of the uncertainty on the federal level of the Affordable Care Act, we cannot predict what will be in store for the coming months except that we will have to be up to speed to adroitly consider the changes that will come to the state level.

Sometimes life takes priority over the role we have as legislators. This past week, I missed several days to attend funerals in Washington D.C. Fortunately, there are many methods as legislators and as residents to stay connected to the happenings in the State House even when we can’t physically be present. We can livestream chamber activity on VPR. We can visit the website www.legislature.vermont.gov. It provides the status of all bills introduced, the agenda for each committee and chambers, the testimony heard and any documentation legislators are provided during witness testimony. For instance, the Education Committee has posted testimony from various agencies on the governor’s proposed budget. Everyone can review committee’s documentation at their leisure to stay abreast of topics of importance. The Essex Reporter is also a source of information through these weekly articles. Always, you can contact your representatives directly.

Rep. Giambatista and I are holding monthly community conversations. Our next is Monday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Essex Senior Center at 2 Lincoln St. Come to ask questions about a specific topic or listen to your neighbor’s concerns.

Please reach out anytime with questions, concerns or topics of interest. I am honored to serve our community and look forward to hearing from you.

– Rep. Lori Houghton