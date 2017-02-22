Message from Montpelier: February 23

By Rep. Linda Myers

As I write this column, the Vermont Legislature has completed almost half of the 2017 session. Over 400 bills have been introduced, most of them in the House.

Most of the activity in the House has been in the 14 standing committees as sponsors of the introduced bills offer introduction testimony to the various committees as to the reasoning for the bill. This is an opportunity for committee members to get a more in-depth vision of each bill and to formulate what action will be taken.

As I noted in my previous column, I am serving on the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development. We deal with insurance issues, business issues, workforce issues and labor issues. Having served on a committee for 15 years that saw very few bills during each session, I am amazed my committee has been sent 21 bills so far this session, bills upon which we will take testimony to decide whether to move them to the floor of the House for a vote.

One bill of note, H.143, dealt with transportation network companies, basically Uber, and established insurance requirements for Uber drivers working in Vermont. With Uber moving into Burlington and Killington, making sure drivers have sufficient insurance when offering service is of importance to Vermonters. The bill passed the House unanimously and now moves to the Senate.

In the area of labor and workforce, while I have known the state has problems in this area, I am astounded by the magnitude of our workforce issues. For the past few years, the state has touted the fact that we have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, yet we have businesses that go begging for employees.

For some reason our schools and workforce development programs are not stepping up to fill those jobs. I am astonished at the number of businesses that have come to my committee to tell us they are in dire need of employees. But workers, even those seeking basic employment, are not prepared to step into the workforce.

Many of those looking for work cannot handle basic employment tasks such as knowing how to dress to apply for a job, deal with customers or even make change. These are basic job skills for which students should be prepared. I am not talking about technical skills; I am talking about basic life skills.

What does give me hope for the future of our young people is testimony we have received from the technical education centers around our state such as the Center for Technology Essex. The young people who graduate from our tech centers often have skills that enable them to move into the workforce, into apprenticeships and onto college with solid backgrounds that will take them confidently to their future.

I am always happy to answer any questions about what is happening in Montpelier or with issues you may have. I look forward to hearing from you. I appreciate the faith you have given me to represent you in Montpelier, and I will work diligently to maintain your trust.

– Rep. Linda Myers