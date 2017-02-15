Message from Montpelier: February 16

By Rep. Bob Bancroft

Most of last week’s legislative work took place in the various committees. Relatively little time was spent on the floor, which was a relief given the prior contentious week. There were 44 bills introduced in the House last week. With the possible exception of the paid family leave bill (H.196), most would be of interest to only a few. A complete listing of bills introduced in the House can be found at http://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/all-house/2018. Only three bills passed the House last week. They addressed the sharing of information of financial institutions (S.2), a certain kind of automobile insurance (H.143) and the donation of defibrillators (H.14). A listing of all bills passed by the House can be found at http://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/passed/2018.

There was a special session on the floor for all members on ethics. The Senate is currently working on a bill.

Floor activity will be picking up as committees finish up their work on a variety of bills. The marijuana legalization bill is expected to come before the full House soon. The election of a sergeant-at-arms, an adjutant and inspector general and trustees for the University of Vermont and the Vermont State Agricultural College will take place this Thursday.

The Transportation Committee had a very busy week. We started marking up the committee’s transportation bill. We received presentations on the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Municipal Roads General Permit program (water quality), ongoing efforts to get bus service between Manchester/Bennington and the Amtrak station in Albany, N.Y., the ongoing replacement of a large I-91 bridge in Brattleboro and the planned replacement of two bridges (train tunnels) in downtown Middlebury. The committee received an informative presentation on the 2016 Statewide Transportation Public Opinion Survey (2,232 responses). The survey looked at travel behavior and consumer satisfaction. The results have yet to be published, but here are some highlights: Mean weekly miles traveled is 58, average commuting length is 16.6 miles, 83 percent drive alone, 18 percent are dissatisfied with winter highway maintenance, 15 percent are dissatisfied with DMV services and 27 percent are dissatisfied with the physical condition of the state’s highways.

Two other presentations of particular interest were an update of work on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and the planned diverging diamond interchange project at I-89’s Exit 16. When completed, the LVRT will be 93 miles long. Currently, two sections have been completed: A 17.4-mile section from Cambridge to Morrisville and 15.4 miles from Danville to St. Johnsbury. I encourage people to visit the Cambridge/Morrisville section. There are a number of restaurants at both ends and in Jeffersonville. A new Morrisville business is going to rent electric pedal assisted bikes. The planned Exit 16 diverging diamond interchange project is unique and promises to significantly relieve traffic congestion at the interchange. A visualization of this can be found at http://bit.ly/1C9gk2j.

– Rep. Bob Bancroft