Message from Montpelier: April 6

By Rep. Linda Myers

The week of March 27 was a busy and surprising one in the House. The two largest and most important bills, the budget and the miscellaneous tax bill, were scheduled to be discussed and voted on, as well as the bill that would determine the education tax rates for FY2018. Added to these, the introduction of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Vermont indicated long days on the floor of the House.

The surprise came on Tuesday when H.170, an act relating to the possession and cultivation of marijuana, was moved to another committee. The bill would have allowed possession of not more than two ounces of marijuana, 10 grams of hashish, three mature plants and six immature plants. After a lengthy presentation by a member of the Judiciary Committee, but before floor debate began, H.170 was suddenly moved to the Human Services Committee for further consideration before a full House vote. To me, this was a bit of gamesmanship, because just before the vote, the majority party, which was in favor of the bill, discovered they did not have enough votes to get the bill passed. Rather than take the chance of a loss that would kill the bill for this year, it was moved to Human Services, “for further review of education and prevention measures targeting youth,” with the idea of returning it at a later date.

The bill that calculates the statewide education tax rate, H. 509, was passed by a 114-25 vote. This is the bill that determines what your property taxes will be for next year. I voted in favor of this bill but have issues with how we establish the formula for our education taxes. Rep. Barbara Rachelson, D-Burlington, explained her vote, and it was pretty much how I felt. She said, “I voted yes, but I have grave concerns about the complexity of our funding formula, our current school structure in Vermont, the high cost per student rate we ask taxpayers to fund and the inefficiencies that are built into the system.”

The two big money bills, H.516, the miscellaneous tax bill, and H.518, the “Big Bill” or budget, both passed overwhelmingly. The members of the House passed the $5 million tax bill, which raises funds by seeking greater compliance with current tax law, by a unanimous voice vote. The $5.8 billion budget bill, which closely followed the budget requested by Gov. Phil Scott, passed second reading on Thursday with a 138-1 vote and passed third reading with a voice vote. The funding lives within existing revenues plus the $5 million approved in the tax bill and calls for a 1 percent appropriations grand total. “This closes the Vermont ‘alligator’ of higher spending versus lower revenue growth,” said House Appropriations Chair Kitty Toll, D-Danville, in presenting the bill.

