Message from Montpelier: April 27

By Rep. Lori Houghton

We are closing in on the finish line for this session. Below are a few notable pieces of legislation from this past week.

The healthcare committee voted 11-0 on S.133, an act relating to examining mental health care and care coordination. Our committee worked closely with the Department of Mental Health, Agency of Human Services and many other stakeholders to ensure the work we are generating with this bill will provide the data needed to not only strengthen our mental health care and coordination but to further ensure mental health and physical health are one system. We will be presenting our amendments to the full House this week and with passage the bill will return to the Senate for final vote. I look forward to continuing our focus on mental and physical health care in next year’s session.

Last week the full House gave preliminary approval to S.127, a transportation bill related to vehicles and vessels. This bill covers everything from license plates, workforce infractions, temporary registrations to much more. A few notable pieces of the legislation include distracted driving and inspection rules. Distracted driving will have higher point penalties depending on the location of the distraction. For instance, points go from two to four when ticketed for distracted driving in a work or school zone. As many Vermonters know, our vehicle inspection process has been computerized. While the rules haven’t changed, many previously unequally enforced rules, such as the check engine light, are now equally enforced. The check engine light rules states a car cannot receive an inspection sticker if the light is illuminated. The amendment offered on S.127 would extend the time a conditional inspection sticker can be given with the check engine light infraction. This additional time will allow the legislature to potentially review the rules. The full bill will have been voted on again by the time you read this article.

The House gave preliminary approval to H.333 on a vote of 123-19 requiring that all single-user bathrooms in public buildings be labeled as gender-free. The strong support that this bill received exemplifies the House’s commitment to supporting Vermonters of all gender identities and ensuring that fundamental equalities are preserved.

Rep. Giambatista and I are holding monthly community conversations the third Monday of each month. Our next is May 15 from 6:30-8 p.m. with the location announced soon. Come ask questions about a specific topic, or listen to your neighbor’s concerns.

I am honored to serve our community and look forward to hearing from you.

– Rep. Lori Houghton