Message from Montpelier: April 20

By Rep. Betsy Dunn

Three more weeks until the session is over! The pace in the house has become intense. Each committee is trying to get their bill onto the floor before the session is over. We spend the majority of our time on the floor and not with committee time.

My committee, health care, has passed some very good bills for Vermonters. We have just passed the first responders bill. This will expand workers compensation to include mental health issues such as PTSD. This bill brings true parity to our insurance coverage. We have the nation’s strongest coverage for our first responders. The senate has been waiting for this bill and is ready to act on it.

Two of our bills sit on the governor’s desk to be signed. H.184, developing suicide profiles, will better inform the state on how to develop policies that can work on prevention and decrease the rate of suicide in Vermont. We are the eighth highest state for suicides in the nation. S.14 will expand the Vermont Practitioner Recovery Network to include psychiatric disabilities in addition to substance abuse issues.

This week two bills come to the floor. S.50 will expand the use and coverage of telemedicine to mental health and other disciplines. S.133 is examining the provision of state’s mental health care and care coordination. There are four aspects to this issue that contribute to the problems we are facing: the flow in the system, facilities, workforce issues and funding.

Flow refers to how patients enter the system from the emergency rooms up to their discharge. But the question is where do they get placed? Some patients are unable to be discharged due to the lack of appropriate placement facilities. The workforce both in hospitals and in the designated agencies is in dire need of staff indicated by there being 400 openings. And to complicate the issue, there is a huge disparity in their pay. Finally and certainly, the hardest issue is how will we fund all of these issues?

We are still taking testimony on several other bills including S.31 related to circulating room nurses, and S.45 related to providing meals to health care providers by Big Pharma. To get more information on these or any other bill please go to http://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/passed/2018.

Your feedback is critical to my work in Montpelier. I am at the Essex Free Library every second Thursday at 7-8 p.m. I am happy to speak with you and share perspectives on Vermont. Or reach me at betsydunn7@gmail.com.

