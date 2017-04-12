Message from Montpelier: April 13, 2017

By Rep. Dylan Giambatista

The 2017 legislative session is on track to adjourn in early or mid-May. There is great urgency for the Vermont General Assembly to complete its work, as federal policy makers have promoted national budget cuts that will impact state operations. Given that the federal budget year starts October 1, and we likely won’t know what federal policy makers will approve until late summer or early fall, I anticipate that significant cuts will require a special autumn session of the Vermont legislature. It is critically important that we bring the spring session to a speedy conclusion so we are in a position to act later this year.

With federal uncertainty as our backdrop, I’ve cautiously weighed policy pros and cons as bills come before the House. I voted for the FY18 budget, which is now under review in the Senate. The budget proposes modest growth over the previous year. The general fund’s 1.8 percent increase is below expected revenue growth (3.7 percent) and projected gross state product growth (2 percent). On the revenue side, no new taxes were proposed in this year’s tax bill — in fact, the rate that Vermonters use to report use tax on their individual tax returns was lowered to reflect the reality that more online vendors are now collecting sales tax.

In the Education Committee, we are hard at work reviewing several proposals that were passed over from the Senate. One looks at the ongoing implementation of Act 46, Vermont’s school unification law. Last month, Act 46 implementation reached a significant milestone. Following Town Meeting Day, 96 Vermont towns had voted to merge 104 school districts into 20 new unified union districts. The Agency of Education reports that 60 percent of Vermont’s student population reside within districts that have been unified in an Act 46 structure. The progress has outpaced many predictions. These successes notwithstanding, the House Education Committee has begun to review S.122, a bill the Senate passed to provide greater flexibility for districts that have not unified under Act 46.

There are many other issues under consideration in Montpelier. I’ve been encouraged with the feedback community members have provided. Please keep it coming! Another great way to get in touch is to visit one of the monthly forums I hold with Rep. Houghton to hear from Village residents. Our next meeting is Monday, April 17 at the Essex Senior Center located at 2 Lincoln St., adjacent to the billage offices. We will meet from 6:30 – 8 pm. Please join us, and let us know what issues are most important to you.

It is an honor to serve our community. I look forward to seeing you soon.

